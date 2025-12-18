Currys is offering some of the best pre-Christmas PS5 deals going right now, and has slashed the price of a bunch of excellent console-and-game combos. These are perfect if you missed Black Friday or are looking for a cheaper way to treat yourself - or someone else - this Christmas time.

Our pick of the cheapest and most wallet-friendly way into theworld of PS5 with Currys right now is a PS5 Slim Digital Edition that you can get for just £289 (was £429).

However, if you'd prefer to also have the disc drive for physical media, then the standard PS5 Slim is absolutely worth considering at a price of £379 (was £479). And if you want to go real big with your PS5 at Currys this Christmas, then the PS5 Pro console is down to just £579 (was £689).

We've got more on those deals below, and remember, you can still get these delivered before Christmas and maybe even collect them the same day, depending on your local options.

Save big on PS5 consoles at Currys right now

Save 16% (£110) PS5 Pro: was £689 now £579 at Currys Go big this Christmas by jumping into the world of PS5 with both feet - the PS5 Pro is a brilliant premium console, and if you have a 120Hz display to team it with, then this is the console to buy this Christmas.

Save 21% (£100) PS5 Slim: was £479 now £379 at Currys A full-fat PS5 Slim with disc drive at this price just before Christmas is an excellent proposition and one that could be in your own hands to play or someone else's as a gift well in time for the big day.

The PS5, now the PS5 Slim specifically, is the most popular console of this generation so far by some distance - and with good reason. It's our favorite console going too as it's a powerful machine that offers exquisite adventures, experiences, and immersion to boot. The latter is particularly evident with the brilliant Tempest 3D Audio engine within it, and the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

You can turn everything up to 11 graphically - and especially if you have a 120Hz-capable TV or monitor - with the PS5 Pro, however. This will unlock even more technical brilliance and is well worth the upgrade if you're an enthusiast or committed gaming fan.