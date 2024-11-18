The PS5 30th Anniversary Collection release date is nearly here and it could bring restocks with it - here's why

We're only a matter of days away from the release of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Collection of consoles and controllers. While this is an exciting time for those that already bagged their product, it could also mark a very important time and potential opportunity for those yet to bag their desired bit of gear.
The release day of any product that's had a long and in-demand pre-order window always represents a potential chance of restocks. However, our hopes of this have been elevated somewhat by at least one retailer (Target) stating on its PS5 Slim Anniversary Edition pre-order page that shoppers should 'Check back on release date' while another (Best Buy) says that stock is 'Coming soon'. While retailer websites can't always be totally reliable, we're hopeful that this means something legitimate in terms of restock action.
Away from this possibility of restocks, there's also a chance to capitalize on any canceled pre-orders should folks change their minds before release day, or in the event of any failed payments that lead to a relisting of stock. You'll have to be lightning-quick to react when and if this happens, of course.
We think the former is perhaps more likely, and a bit more of an optimistic outlook on restock action this week, which is why we've got all the best links for you below that you can use to check stock throughout the week as well as bookmark in advance of release day this Thursday, November 21.
PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock check quick links - US
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle - check stock at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | PS Direct
- DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition- check stock at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | PS Direct
- PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle - check stock at: PS Direct
- DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition - check stock at: PS Direct
- PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition - check stock at: PS Direct
PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock check quick links - UK
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle - check stock at: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | PS Direct
- DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition- check stock at: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | PS Direct
- PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle - check stock at: PS Direct
- DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition - check stock at: PS Direct
- PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition - check stock at: PS Direct
PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock checks - US
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check Stock at Target
We're leading with Target here as its listing page for the PS5 Slim bundle advises to 'come back on release day'. We know that this could be a default bit of text for out-of-stock items, but we remain hopeful and have our fingers crossed that this actually means something.
Check stock at Best Buy
Check stock at Amazon
Check stock at Walmart
Check stock at PS Direct
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at Target
The DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition is another product that Target is advising folks to check back on release date for so we're leading with that retailer again - just ahead of Best Buy which is once again saying the controller is 'coming soon'.
Check stock at Best Buy
Check stock at Amazon
Check stock at Walmart
Check stock at PS Direct
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at PlayStation Direct
Aside from the DualSense and the PS5 Slim, we get straight into 'Most Unlikely' territory but that's not going to stop us from being cautiously optimistic. While there was only a limited number of these PS5 Pro bundles sold, one can only hope and keep checking this link for any release-day stock drops from PS Direct.
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct
The limited edition DualSense Edge is another that's a long shot right now, but with Sony not stating if this had a specific number of units built (unlike the Pro above), it's not a totally wild idea that there might be release day stock of the premium controller.
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct
Finally, we have the 30th Anniversary Edition PlayStation Portal which is also unlikely to have stock but equally isn't officially confirmed to be as limited as the PS5 Pro. This is the link to check for any release day stock drops at PS Direct.
PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock checks - UK
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at Amazon
We're going with Amazon to start checking stock for the PS5 Slim bundle this release week as it's as good a retailer as any to start with due to its size and weight in selling gaming tech, but also because it was suspiciously quiet on pre-orders for the Slim - could it be sitting on a bunch of release day stock?
Check stock at Argos
Check stock at Very
Check stock at Currys
Check stock at EE
Check stock at PS Direct
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at Amazon
The DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition has seen several restocks at Amazon since pre-orders opened so we're quietly hopeful that, of any places, it might pop up again here on release day. Currys and Argos have also had restocks so keep them close to hand too.
Check stock at Argos
Check stock at Currys
Check stock at Very
Check stock at PS Direct
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at PlayStation Direct
Again, we're into longshot territory now, and especially so with the PS5 Pro bundle that only had a certain number of units made. Still, if it's going to pop up again, then it'll be at PS Direct exclusively.
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct
We don't whether the premium DualSense Edge has any more legs in terms of stock, but if it's going to be anywhere it'll be straight at the source at PS Direct.
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: £Check stock at PlayStation Direct
The same goes for the Limited Edition Portal remote play device: if it's going to be anywhere come release day then it'll be at PS Direct only given it's exclusive to Sony's own storefront.
We've covered the wider 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders, the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders, and done the donkeywork on where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary Dualsense controller ever since they were all announced back in September, and as we approach release day we're really hoping more folks will be able to get their hands on them.
Remember you can also buy a PS5 Pro readily now, but buying the PS5 disc drive is proving more tricky, to say the least.
