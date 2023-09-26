New PS5 owners based in the U.S. can redeem a free first-party game - here's how

Sony is currently offering PS5 owners in the U.S. the chance to redeem one of 12 first-party releases on the console completely free of charge. The offer is valid for PSN account holders aged 18 or older and will run until October 20, 2023. So, if you’ve purchased or activated a new console it might be worth checking your eligibility.

Those looking to redeem their free game will need to head to the PS5 store after activating your new console, where a banner will state that you are eligible to redeem a title. By selecting this banner, you will be taken to a section within the store showcasing the available titles. From here, select your title of choice and hit download to add it to your library completely free of charge.

There are 12 games available as part of this deal, including some of the best PS5 exclusives and some of the best games on PS5. The complete list is as follows:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us: Part I

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

More details on the offer can be found on the official PlayStation website where the promotion was initially shared, including a more detailed description of when the deal is running as well as terms and conditions on game redemption.

However, if you’re not a new console owner, or you’re not based in the U.S., there are still ways you can access a rotating selection of free games each month. Similarly to Game Pass, Sony offers a subscription service through PS Plus Tiers, where free games are on offer each month - including some of the titles listed above.

If you’re on the hunt for savings on your next big adventure, it’s worth checking out the best free games. It’s also worth turning your attention to the Epic Store free games each week, too, for some stellar titles at no extra cost.