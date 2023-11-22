Need more Xbox Series X storage? Both official Xbox expansion cards are discounted this Black Friday

Love your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, but hate having to constantly delete games to make room for new ones? This year's Black Friday gaming deals are proving to be an ideal time to upgrade your system's operational storage.

That's because the excellent Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card has seen a significant price drop at Amazon during the sales event. Right now, you can pick up the 1TB model for just $149; that's just $4 shy of its historical lowest price. At this discount, you're saving $70 off the usual retail price of $219.

Western Digital isn't leaving things on the table, either. Its relatively new WD Black C50 1TB expansion card has seen a relatively modest drop to just $124.98 at Amazon, down from its usual price of $149.99. While a smaller saving on paper, it is still cheaper than Seagate's offering.

Today's best Xbox storage expansion card deals

WD BLACK C50 1TB expansion card: was $149.99 now $124.98 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're looking for an official card to exploit the benefits of speedy storage, but also want to get the lowest price available then this is the deal to go for. WD BLACK's C50 card is an excellent alternative to the Seagate unit and every bit as good. Even more so at this record-low price. Price check: Best Buy - $124.99 | Walmart - $124.99

Not in the US? See below for all the best deals on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card and the WD Black C50 in your region.

