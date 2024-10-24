Monster Hunter Wilds-themed DualSense and PS5 Slim faceplates revealed - and they're exclusive to Asia

Capcom and Sony have revealed new Monster Hunter WIlds-themed PS5 accessories and they are easily some of the nicest for the current-gen console yet.

Announced alongside the open beta for the game happening towards the end of October, the Monster Hunter Wilds DualSense Wireless Controller and PS5 Slim faceplates will be available exclusively in Japan and Asian territories. Pricing (thanks, Push Square) will be 12,480 yen (around $80 / £64) for the controller and 9,980 yen (around $65 / £50) for the faceplates.

The limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller is absolutely gorgeous, sporting a glossy crimson finish and emblazoned with various bits of Monster Hunter Wilds iconography. I'd say it definitely gives the 30th Anniversary DualSense a run for its money in terms of pure aesthetics. In any case it's a fine addition to the lineup of one of the best PS5 controllers.

The faceplates are much more subdued, offering a clean matte black look with a logo at the bottom right. If you're desperate to own either, or both, despite being available exclusively in Japan and Asia you'll likely be able to shop for them on import websites. Though you should expect to pay a bit of a premium here thanks to shipping and potentially customs costs.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 5, 2025. An open beta is also on the way, taking place from October 31 to November 3. PS Plus members will be able to squeeze out a few extra days too, with an early access period beginning on October 28; that's almost a full week of monster hunting. The beta will include a handful of hunts to undertake as well as feature full character creation, so it's absolutely worth checking out if you're pining for the full release next year.

