Level up your portable play this Prime Day with these excellent mobile controller deals

With Prime Big Deal Days well and truly underway, we’re practically drowning in a flood of superb Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. Now is the perfect time to grab some fresh gear and, if you’re an avid mobile gamer, a shiny new mobile controller can really make a difference.
Perfect for getting the edge in competitive shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile or enjoying grand RPG adventures like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal, a mobile controller will lend your portable play a console-quality feel. While I already own a fair few mobile controllers myself, here are the best mobile controller deals that I would personally recommend this Prime Day.
The Backbone One is the best all-round choice, with alternate Lightning and USB-C versions available ensuring compatibility with most iOS and Android devices. An officially licensed PlayStation variant is also available, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition, ideal for those who are already familiar with Sony’s PS5 controller layout or are interested in exploring PS Remote Play.
We loved the Backbone One in our review, where it bagged a rare 5/5 score, but it is pricey - sitting at $69.99 with the 30% discount. You’re certainly getting your money’s worth, but if you have a little less to spend, the GameSir X2 Pro is a great value alternative. There is also an Xbox version of this particular pad available, making it our top choice for mobile Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Finally, the Razer Kishi V2 is ideal for those with bigger hands who will benefit the most from its slightly chunkier design. Much like the Gamesir X2 Pro, the Razer Kishi V2 also offers a version that features an Xbox layout.
As with any peripheral, be careful to double check official documentation to confirm hardware and software compatibility with your device before you buy.
Best mobile controller deals today
Backbone One:
was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This is one of the best mobile controllers on the market at a great price. With both a USB-C and Lightning version, it is also compatible with a huge selection of popular devices. If you're a PlayStation gamer, consider grabbing the officially licensed PlayStation Edition.
Price check: $99.99 - Best Buy
UK price:
was £99.99 now £74.99 at Amazon
GameSir X2 Pro:
was $78.70 now $62.96 at Amazon
Save $15.74 - After a good value Xbox alternative to the Backbone One PlayStation Edition? The GameSir X2 Pro is perfect not only for native mobile games but also Xbox Cloud Gaming. It also comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the US.
Price check: $79.99 - GameSir
UK price:
was £119.99 now £63.99 at Amazon
Razer Kishi V2:
was $99.99 now $75.99 at Amazon
Save $24 - Razer is a big name in gaming hardware for a good reason. This is a versatile mobile controller with a swanky design that features not only a pleasant mechanical D-pad but two programmable extra buttons.
Price check: $119.99 - Razer
UK price:
was £99.99 now £96.85 at Amazon
