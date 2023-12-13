Building a Desert Outpost (Image credit: Epic Games) Once you've established a decent-sized village in the Grasslands, consider branching out to the desert area as soon as you can. It'll save you running back and forth between the two biomes, especially given that most of the resources you'll need going forward are found in the Dry Valley biome.

Lego Fortnite Amber comes in two forms: Rough Amber and Cut Amber. The former is a vital ingredient for crafting Rare tools, while the latter is needed for later game devices. Regardless of what you plan on making, you will absolutely need to track down Amber in order to progress your village.

Epic Games added Lego Fortnite to its ongoing Battle Royale game in early December. It is technically its own game that just happens to live within Fortnite, which will make more sense once you load it up. It's a survival crafting game set in a giant open-world. There's resources like Amber and Blast Cores to track down, and loads of characters to meet.

Here's how to get Amber in Lego Fortnite including some info on Rough Amber and Cut Amber. We'll also take a look at what Amber is used for.

How to get Amber in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get Amber in Lego Fortnite, you will need to head to the Dry Valley region and look for deposits of Rough Amber up on the rocky mesas. These can be reached using geysers dotted around them, a glider really comes in handy here.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're looking for yellow deposits of Rough Amber, shown in the image below. You will need a green or blue Pickaxe in order to break these deposits. Use the geysers to hop between mesas, collecting Rough Amber as you go.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We recommend bringing along some Cool-Headed Charms to the Dry Valley, or you'll continually lose health through heat damage. The Glider is pretty much essential here as well, at least if you want to farm a good amount of Rough Amber. If you just need a small amount, you can still use the Geysers to reach most Rough Amber deposits. Just be careful not to fall.

How to get Cut Amber in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get Cut Amber in Lego Fortnite, you will need to craft the Gem Cutter. This can be found in the Devices section of the Build Menu. Once you've placed it down, feed in Rough Amber to turn it into Cut Amber. This can then be collected from the cutter. If you're yet to gather enough resources for a Gem Cutter, here's what you'll need to craft it:

Marble Slabs (20)

Rough Amber (5)

Sand Claws (5)

Sand Shells (3)

What is Amber used for in Lego Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Amber is primarily used to upgrade your village in Lego Fortnite, at least at first. You'll also need Cut Amber to craft the Rare Axe, which is needed to chop down Cacti, and collect Flexwood.

So there you have it, that's how to get Amber in Lego Fortnite, as well as some tips on what to do with it. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on whether or not splitscreen co-op is being added. Elsewhere there's our Lego Fortnite review.