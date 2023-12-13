How to get Flexwood in Fortnite

What else can be found in the Dry Valley? (Image credit: Epic Games) The Dry Valley is home to Lava Caves, which house some very rare resources. Blast Cores can be found here, as can Obsidian, Ruby, and Copper. You'll likely want to stock up on Cool-Headed Charms before fully exploring the Dry Valley, so make sure you come prepared.

Lego Fortnite Flexwood is a seriously useful material that's only accessible once you're able to comfortably explore the Dry Valley biome. You see, it's need for some of the later village upgrades, and for crafting some rare tools. If you're looking to progress in Lego Fortnite then Flexwood is absolutely essential.

The ongoing Battle Royale game added Lego Fortnite in early December and it's been a real hit ever since. If you've played Valheim or Minecraft, you'll be right at home here, as you build villages, and fight to survive against terrifying monsters. You'll need to collect resources like Flexwood in order to craft certain tools and items.

Here's how to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite, as well as some info on what it is used for. We'll also teach you a neat trick for speeding up your Flexwood farming.

How to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite, you will need to cut down cacti found in the Dry Valley Region. This is the sand-colored area shown on the map above. You'll need a Rare (Blue) Axe to cut cacti down, but once you do they will drop stacks of Flexwood.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Make sure to bring a Cool-Headed Charm with you into the Dry Valley. It's extremely hot there, meaning you'll slowly start to lose health if not properly protected. We also recommend you bring a sword and shield, as enemies are tougher in this biome.

Lego Fortnite Flexwood farming method

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The best way to farm Flexwood in Lego Fortnite is to track down a Brute enemy in the Dry Valley. You can see one in the image above. Now, lure it to areas where there's a lot of cacti, and have it attack you. It will break cacti around it, leaving Flexwood on the ground. Be careful, and make sure to dodge, as this enemy hits seriously hard. Keep at a distance, and then run in to collect all of the resources it drops.

What is Flexwood used for in Lego Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Flexwood is needed to upgrade your village in Lego Fortnite. It can also be turned into Flexwood Rods by using a Lumber Mill, a key ingredient in crafting a Rare Pickaxe. You will need Flexwood to progress through the Dry Valley biome, so be sure to keep your stocks healthy.

That's how to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at whether you can sleep in Lego Fortnite. Once you're done there, head on over to our Lego Fortnite review.