Lego Fortnite is out now, and there's plenty of rare resources to track down and collect. Some, like the Blast Core, can only be found in later-game areas, like the desert biome.

If you want to jump into the Battle Royale game's new survival crafting experience, you'll want to bring a group of friends with you, as there are loads of monsters hanging around outside your village. You'll need to stock up on weapons, food as well as charms that allow you to brave hot and cold biomes.

Here's where to find Blast Cores in Lego Fortnite, as well as some info on what they can be used for.

How to get Blast Cores in Lego Fortnite

To get Blast Cores in Lego Fortnite, head to the desert caves. These can be seen on your map as sandy areas, with cave symbols next to them. You need to find a cave that contains lava. Not every desert cave will have lava, so keep exploring until you find one. Once inside, you're looking for the enemies shown in the image below:

These enemies will start to detonate and run towards you if you get close. So dodge or take them out from afar. When they die, they'll drop a Blast Core. Note that in order to withstand the heat in lava caves, you will need the Cool-Headed Charm, as well as a food item like the Snowberry Shake.

What are Blast Cores used for?

Blast Cores are primarily used in the Metal Smelter recipe in Lego Fortnite. This device will allow you to turn Copper into its refined version. This will be your first real experience with metal crafting in Lego Fortnite, so getting the Blast Cores is key to progressing into the later game areas.

That's what you need to know about Blast Cores in Lego Fortnite.