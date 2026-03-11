There are a few off-the-beaten-track gaming accessories that I really think fly under the radar and are rarely considered, but can make a huge impact on your gaming experience.

One of them is external soundcards, which I came to fully appreciate last year. The one I've enjoyed the most across PC and PS5 Pro is reduced right now as part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days, coming down to £99.99, which represents a decent price cut from its list price of £129.99

If you're a US shopper who has found your way to this post and has had your interest piqued, then fear not, as there is a discount on that side of the pond too, with Amazon US knocking 20 bucks off the price to take it down to $149.99 (instead of its $169.99 listing price).

The Creative SoundBlasterX G6 isn't a new product by any means, I know - it was marketed for the PS4, for example, but quality endures.

In my testing of it last year, combined with a Drop + Epos PC38X gaming headset or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming like the Sennheiser HD 550s, I've found the boost to audio nigh-on unbelievable.

The standout example for me was playing Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PS5, where I was completely and utterly immersed in every detail of the world's sound like never before. It was transformative.

If you're looking for a bird's-eye view of the pricing on the G6 or are outside of the UK or US, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.

