I've said it before, and I'm saying it again — do not overlook this underrated gaming audio accessory that can transform and hugely enhance your setup

The Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card on a wooden surface
(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

There are a few off-the-beaten-track gaming accessories that I really think fly under the radar and are rarely considered, but can make a huge impact on your gaming experience.

One of them is external soundcards, which I came to fully appreciate last year. The one I've enjoyed the most across PC and PS5 Pro is reduced right now as part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days, coming down to £99.99, which represents a decent price cut from its list price of £129.99

Today's best gaming audio accessory deal

Creative Sound BlasterX G6
Creative Sound BlasterX G6: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you want to give your audio a tangible boost and don't mind remaining tethered to your PC or console, then I cannot recommend the SoundBlasteX G6 enough, especially when it's discounted to this price in the UK, too.

US price: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The Creative SoundBlasterX G6 isn't a new product by any means, I know - it was marketed for the PS4, for example, but quality endures.

In my testing of it last year, combined with a Drop + Epos PC38X gaming headset or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming like the Sennheiser HD 550s, I've found the boost to audio nigh-on unbelievable.

The standout example for me was playing Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PS5, where I was completely and utterly immersed in every detail of the world's sound like never before. It was transformative.

If you're looking for a bird's-eye view of the pricing on the G6 or are outside of the UK or US, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.

