The brilliant Astro A30 Wireless is down to a record-low price in the UK today

This is the perfect PS5 headset deal to grab now to avoid the Prime Day gaming headset deal rushes.

The Astro A30 Wireless is a brilliant, multiplatform, super-versatile PS5 headset and can now be bought for a record-low UK price of £175.58 (was £229.99) at Amazon. That's a saving of nearly 60 quid on one of the very best wireless gaming headsets of last year.

As early Prime Day gaming deals go, this is one of the best we've seen so far and is one I'd personally recommend jumping on if you're keen to bag yourself a do-it-all PS5 headset for a bargain, Yes, it's still a bit of investment at the £175 mark, but this headset can be your one-and-done solution for a whole host of uses and would make a worthy wireless upgrade for those that have either a PC or PS5/PS4 - or, even better, both. It can also go mobile with you, offering a detachable mic, built-in microphones for calls, and crisp audio for music, too. Plus, we think it's pretty stylish.

On TRG, we reviewed the Astro A30 Wireless Mandalorian Edition and found it to be perfect for Star Wars fans, but also extremely comfortable, with brilliant audio quality to boot.

You can see more information on this PS5 headset deal below, with some more information on the headset itself below that. You'll also find more prices on wireless sets, in case you want to shop around.

Today's best PS5 headset deal

Astro A30 Wireless | Blue | PS5, PS4. PC | £175.58 at Amazon (was £229.99)

Save £54.41 - This is a lowest ever price for the headset and represents extraordinary value for money. If you've been eyeing this, or any other multiplatform, premium wireless headset, up, then we recommend pouncing now. Also available in: White - £180 at Amazon (was £229.99)

Unfortunately, the headset is not on a similar deal in the USA right now. But it is widely available at least - and, given its treatment at Amazon UK, could well be one to bookmark for next week. However, if you're a member of either of Best Buy's paid-for memberships (Plus or Total), you can save $30 on the headset today.

Astro A30 Wireless | White | PS5, PS4, PC | $219.99 at Amazon

No saving in the USA unfortunately, but here's the direct link to Amazon if you want to bookmark it for next week's Prime Day deals. Also available at: Best Buy - $229.99 (save $30 if you're a Plus or Total member)



Our colleagues in the computing section of TechRadar have also reviewed the headset, from a more PC-first perspective. There were some slight caveats about specific aspects of the build, but overall Michelle found the headset to be excellent and said it was "a stunner... you can use anywhere".

Adding to this, I reviewed the headset last year when working for one of our sister sites: GamesRadar+. I found it to be excellent, and thought (and still think) it offers a perfect wireless solution for both gaming and everyday use. In fact, I used them as my everyday drivers myself until very recently.

