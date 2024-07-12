I'm not waiting for Amazon Prime Day to score a great Xbox Series X SSD deal – and you shouldn't either

With Amazon Prime Day deals coming July 16 and July 17, it's a great time to keep an eye out for a compelling price cut on an Xbox Series X SSD.

But thanks to some early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, I may not need to wait for Prime Day itself to grab a great discount on either one of the two proprietary solid-state drives that can boost the stuffed 1TB of onboard storage space on my Xbox Series X.

These come courtesy of Western Digital and Seagate, but neither are cheap if you want a 1TB drive. And you’ll want that capacity, as games continue to bloom in size with recent big hitters Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 gobbling up more than 100GB of SSD space.

When the Xbox Series X arrived in November 2020 it was quickly filled by the aforementioned Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. But as this card uses high-speed SSD architecture and is custom-built for the Series consoles, it cost a hefty $219 / £219 – that was nearly the price of the Series X and almost the whole price of an Xbox Series S.

Thankfully, the 1TB card has come down in price and the arrival of the WD_Black C50 means you can get an extra terabyte of solid-state storage for around $150 / £150.

We're seeing some discounts right now, which you can check out below if you're interested in striking before the Prime Day proper. I'd suggest jumping quickly on Xbox SSD deals as I've seen them sell out quickly in the past.

Xbox SSD deals you can get right now in the US and UK

1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is an excellent time to strike on the first storage card for Xbox Series X|S for those in the US. Having been cut down from its original price, the proprietary SSD card is now more palatable. I only hope it gets sliced further in the coming weeks. Price check: Best Buy - $149.99 | Walmart - $159



Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB): was $359.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

A huge saving off the list price according to Amazon, and one that takes the resulting price close to its lowest ever price.

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

An extra 1TB of storage space can be invaluable on current-gen Xbox consoles, especially if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber finding their onboard storage rapidly eaten up by massive games. This Seagate card is typically tough to recommend at its eye-watering retail price but deals like this make one of the best Xbox accessories vastly more accessible.

1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: was £265.99 now £129.99 at Very

Save £136 - The Expansion Card is also on offer in the UK, and Very is offering it for a compelling price, alongside the likes of Amazon, Game, and Currys. But I'm waiting for another price cut. Price check: Argos - £134.99



Going by previous Amazon sales days, I'm not sure prices of the above SSDs will drop much lower, but if you can hold out for a few days it might be worth waiting just in case we see the Seagate SSD drop down to by another $20 / £20.

It's also worth checking out deals from the likes of Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and Currys and Very in the UK as those retailers will often slice the prices of their tech products as a bit of a retort to the Prime Day deals.

However, before I fully take the plunge on one of the deals above, my hope is I’ll be able to find the newer 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for an attractive price, as that would set me up with plenty of space to fill with current and upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles. But failing that, the 1TB card at a good price will put a smile on this aging gamer's face; it’ll also save me the less-than-fun game of deciding what title I’ll need to uninstall before I can download a new game – that gets tedious quickly.

