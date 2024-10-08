Hurry! You can pre-order the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller at Argos right now

Sound the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection alarm! The Limited Edition 30th anniversary PS5 DualSense controller is currently back up for pre-order in the UK.

Cutting to the chase, you can secure your pre-order for £69.99 at Argos, ahead of the controller's November 21 launch. It's worth remembering that availability at Argos works in correspondence with your postcode so your mileage may vary with this exact listing - you may get lucky though, so we recommend clicking through and trying immediately!

Among the broader Amazon Prime Day deals that are happening this week, this particular PS5 controller deal may be the one you've been holding out hope for.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-order at Argos

30th Anniversary DualSense: £69.99 at Argos

It's a fantastic choice if you missed out on the first wave of PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders and is the perfect treat for any long-time fan - be that yourself or as a gift.

This 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller has a fantastic gray colorway, inspired by the overall look of the very first PlayStation. It also features retro face buttons, plus a bright PlayStation logo button.

PS5 Pro pre-orders were incredibly busy last week, and the Limited Edition DualSense certainly got caught up in the rush: it sold out at both PlayStation Direct and Amazon in a matter of minutes.

Elsewhere, you can now place a Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense pre-order if you wish and consider a PS5 Chroma Collection pre-order for those controllers (or console covers). It's also worth noting that, while PS5 Pro pre-orders continue this week at other retailers, we should see some PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition pre-order action happen too. We've also got you covered if you've been looking to buy the PS5 disc drive and PS5 vertical stand if you need one to go with a new PS5 Pro.

If you're outside of the UK or just want to keep abreast of the prices of the DualSense range, then check out the latest and lowest prices in your region below.

