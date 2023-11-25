Beat Cyber Monday and save $30 on the cute Logitech G335 headset in mint green
Add some color to your setup
When it comes to wired gaming headsets, there are few models that I love quite as much as the Logitech G335. It sounds great out of the box and features a capable microphone for chatting with your friends. It’s also fully compatible with all major gaming consoles right now, including the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and, of course, PC. It’s very easy to use too, with plug-and-play capabilities that mean you’re able to simply insert it into the 3.5mm jack located on either your controller or your system and jump right into some of your favorite games.
Despite all of these compelling features, however, I’m actually most enamored by the fantastic range of color options available and this adorable mint green edition in particular. This is the perfect shade for a peripheral if you’re someone like me, who has a workspace almost entirely filled with mint green furniture, or simply looking for a way to add that little extra splash of color to your current gaming setup.
Although we expect to see lots of other great deals on some of the best budget gaming headsets along with loads of other Cyber Monday gaming deals when the sales event arrives on November 27, you can currently get ahead of the savings by picking up this headset at a generous $30 discount at Amazon.
Today's best Logitech G335 wired gaming headset deal
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset (Mint Green): was
$69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Easily one of the cutest options on the market and a personal favorite of mine thanks to its eye-catching design, the Logitech G335 is a capable gaming headset at a very good discount right now. I'm actually quite jealous that this offer isn't currently available in the UK, where you can still find the headset reduced on Amazon albeit for a much more modest saving.
Price check: Best Buy - $49.99 | Walmart - $69.99
UK price: was
£64.99 now £52.33 at Amazon
No matter where you are, we've sourced the very best Logitech gaming headset deals in your region below:
Don't miss out on other major gaming savings this Cyber Monday. See our guides to the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals and the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Dash is TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Writer. Before joining TechRadar, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including PLAY, EDGE, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Rob Dwiar
By Cat Bussell
By Rhys Wood