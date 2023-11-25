Beat Cyber Monday and save $30 on the cute Logitech G335 headset in mint green

When it comes to wired gaming headsets, there are few models that I love quite as much as the Logitech G335. It sounds great out of the box and features a capable microphone for chatting with your friends. It’s also fully compatible with all major gaming consoles right now, including the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and, of course, PC. It’s very easy to use too, with plug-and-play capabilities that mean you’re able to simply insert it into the 3.5mm jack located on either your controller or your system and jump right into some of your favorite games.

Despite all of these compelling features, however, I’m actually most enamored by the fantastic range of color options available and this adorable mint green edition in particular. This is the perfect shade for a peripheral if you’re someone like me, who has a workspace almost entirely filled with mint green furniture, or simply looking for a way to add that little extra splash of color to your current gaming setup.

Although we expect to see lots of other great deals on some of the best budget gaming headsets along with loads of other Cyber Monday gaming deals when the sales event arrives on November 27, you can currently get ahead of the savings by picking up this headset at a generous $30 discount at Amazon.

Today's best Logitech G335 wired gaming headset deal

