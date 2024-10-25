From Hellblade 2 to Alan Wake, these are my favorite deals from the Xbox Halloween sale

Last week we saw the PlayStation Halloween sale go live and it’s not that surprising that Xbox has now followed suit. The aptly named ‘Shocktober Sale’ has dropped, slashing the price of a wide range of creepy titles on the platform. Best of all, many of these huge discounts, which include savings on some of the best Xbox Series X games plus best horror games, will be running right up until the end of the month.

This makes it the perfect time to pick up a few creepy games for Halloween. After all, there’s nothing better than kicking back under the cover of a nice warm blanket with a couple of snacks on hand for some good old-fashioned scares. I’ve been browsing the sale throughout the week and have already made a few purchases of my own in preparation for the big day.

If you’re looking to save on some great games then look no further, as these are my personal picks from the sale. Before we dive into the best deals, you can make sure that you’re getting the very biggest savings by topping up your account with an Xbox gift card at the best prices in your region below.

1. The Hellblade Bundle

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Right now you can pick up The Hellblade Bundle, which contains both the original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and its sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for just $32.39 / £30.36. That’s a $39.60 / £37.12 saving compared to its regular rate and even comes in a tiny bit cheaper than the sale price of just Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 on its own.

Both of these critically acclaimed games follow the ancient Pict warrior Senua as she struggles with psychosis, traveling through the Norse afterlife to try and save her dead lover. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice first launched for the Xbox One, it has since been updated with ray tracing and an improved resolution on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is then an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console exclusive and takes full advantage of the hardware to deliver some of the most impressive visuals that I’ve seen in any game to date.

Although not horror games in the traditional sense, both titles are intensely cinematic experiences and have their fair share of harrowing moments. Outside of the many lavish cutscenes, there’s also seriously brutal combat and a raft of interesting puzzles to contend with.

2. Alan Wake

(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 might be all the rage right now, but the hit sequel requires quite a bit of knowledge of the first installment to really enjoy. If you haven’t played the series before, then the original Alan Wake is an absolute must and is luckily heavily discounted in the Halloween sale. You can pick it up for just $6.59 / £4.94 - a $13.40 / £.10.05 saving. This is the Xbox 360 version of the game, playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

The newer Alan Wake Remastered version is also available, but it’s currently not on sale, and, having played both versions, I really don’t think the small handful of negligible changes are actually worth the added cost in this instance.

If you’re not familiar with the game, it follows famous thriller writer Alan Wake as he fights back against a nightmarish presence in the picturesque little town of Bright Falls. The gameplay involves exploring the town and battling its possessed inhabitants with your revolver, shotgun, and bright flashlight. It’s just about the closest thing there is to a playable Stephen King horror story in terms of tone and feel and is even packed with plenty of little references to the author.

3. Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

They say that good things come to those who wait and that’s especially true in the case of Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition. This complete version of the 2023 game launched earlier this month and contains the full Dead Island 2 experience at a much more affordable price. It’s even already received a further discount, available for just $45.49 / £37.69.

That’s a pretty incredible price for everything that you get, which includes the full game, two hefty story expansions, and lots of bonus characters and gear packs. You also benefit from the game’s latest updates, which have introduced a new Neighborhood Watch survival mode and New Game+.

Despite what the title would suggest, Dead Island 2 actually takes place in L.A.15 years after the first game. You have a large city to explore which is absolutely crawling with the undead. On top of brutal melee combat with everything from samurai swords to chainsaws, you also have a wide range of guns and improvised weapons to discover with their own unique stats and abilities. This is an absolutely essential buy for any would-be zombie slayer or lover of the best zombie games this Halloween.

4. Little Nightmares Complete Edition

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you like your horror a little more whimsical, then Little Nightmares will be right up your street.

You play as a miniscule young girl wrapped in bright yellow raincoat and venture through a gigantic house filled with all kinds of horrors. This big world and its creepy characters are brought to life by an absolutely brilliant art direction where every little detail is wonderfully exaggerated.

You can pick up the complete edition for just $7.49 / £6.24 , a big saving compared to its regular $29.99 / £24.99 price. This version includes three short DLCs, which are the perfect compliment to the main campaign, and a few bonus cosmetic items to try out.

5. Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Last but certainly not least, you shouldn’t miss a massive $56 / £56 discount on the Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition which is now just $23.99 / £23.99. This Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S remake of the pioneering sci-fi survival horror classic is an absolute blast, letting you experience (or re-experience) the horrors of the USG Ishimura with cutting-edge visuals.

On board the maze-like ship you encounter the hideous undead Necromorphs and have to fight tooth and nail for survival.

If you’re brave enough, I would highly recommend pairing the game with any of the best Xbox Series X headsets to really soak in the atmosphere. Just make sure that you have an extra pair of pants on hand. The Digital Deluxe Edition nets you a few cool bonuses, with five exclusive cosmetics so that you can at least look good while you’re screaming.