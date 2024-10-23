This new limited edition Audeze Maxwell gaming headset has an Xbox green aesthetic

Premium gaming audio brand Audeze has revealed a new limited edition variant of its Maxwell wireless gaming headset.

The Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Edition comes in a striking, shiny green that has been designed to compliment Xbox consoles. It has an electroplated finish, giving its ear cups and headband that distinctive emerald hue.

Elsewhere, the new headset is identical to the existing Audeze Maxwell - but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It has 90mm planar magnetic drivers, an ultra-low latency wireless connection, a microphone that features AI noise reduction, and full Dolby Atmos support.

We were big fans of the original release, awarding it a glowing four out of five stars in our Audeze Maxwell review. Plenty of praise was leveled at its clear, detailed sound which comes closer to the standard you would expect from audiophile products than your usual gaming accessories. The 80 hour battery life and fantastic microphone also impressed, though the large and heavy design left some room for improvement.

We also lamented the rather plain design, though this limited edition goes a long way to help address that. In terms of compatibility, the Audeze Maxwell works with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. An embedded Dolby Atmos license, which lets use the separate Dolby Access software, is also included for Xbox and PC.

The Wasabi Edition is available now from the Audeze website and costs $329, slightly more than the $299 retail price of the original model. Although quite expensive for any gaming product, it’s not a bad package and could be a great alternative to many of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best PC gaming headsets if you’re a big fan of the look.

