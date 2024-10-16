New Xbox Series X models seem to be slightly more energy efficient according to teardown

A teardown video of the two new Xbox Series X models highlight a number of interesting changes, including a smaller system-on-a-chip (SOAC) size and better energy efficiency.

The teardown comes from popular tech YouTuber Austin Evans (via The Verge). In the 16-minute video, Evans highlights an entirely redesigned motherboard inside both the Xbox Series X 2TB model and the digital-only white 1TB model. The consoles' chip has also been reduced in size to just 6 nanometers.

There is also a new cooling system in place for the chip, swapping out the older 1TB model's vapor chamber for a copper heat pipe design that more commonly used in consoles and devices like this. This on its own won't mean much to the average consumer, but something you may find of interest is that both new models seem to be slightly more energy efficient overall.

Xbox Series X Digital Edition Unboxing - YouTube Watch On

Evans notes that the original Xbox Series X model operates at 167 watts during gaming sessions. That's been reduced to 156 watts for the all-digital console and - interestingly - a further reduced 151 watts on the new 2TB model. While on standby, the 2TB model consumes 51 watts of power, while the all-digital model sits at just 38 watts. That's an improvement in both cases over the original Series X's 61 watts while idle.

That doesn't sound like a huge drop in the grand scheme of things, but it does point to both consoles being more energy efficient over a longer period of time. Furthermore, it's likely to be a cost-saving measure on Microsoft's part; if the Series X has a good few more years left in its lifecycle, the company will be able to manufacture more over a longer period of time.

You might also like...