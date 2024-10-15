The RIG 600 Pro HS gaming headset is getting a makeover thanks to a collab with Wicked Cushions

One of the comfiest gaming headsets I've ever tested - the RIG 600 Pro HS - seems like it's about to get even comfier in a new collaboration with ear pad manufacturer Wicked Cushions.

This partnership with Nacon has led to the creation of the RIG 600 Pro HS Acid Camo edition. It's largely identical to the original model, albeit with a slick yellow-on-black camo style paint job and the addition of Wicked Cushions' 'WC PadZ' ear cups.

The RIG 600 Pro HS Acid Camo edition is due to launch on November 1, costing $89.99 which is actually 10 bucks less than the original model. It's also slated to be a GameStop exclusive product, meaning it'll be limited to shoppers in the US at least at launch.

LIMITED EDITION ACID CAMO RIG 600 PRO HS ft. Wicked Cushions | DUAL WIRELESS HEADSET - YouTube Watch On

In my review, I named the RIG 600 Pro HS one of the best PS5 headsets of last year, citing superb audio quality, an impressively detailed bass profile and superb comfort as major plus points. Especially as all that came in at a reasonable sub-$100 / £100 retail price. If you live in the US and you're looking for an excellent mid-range headset for less, this might be the model to go for as it's even cheaper than the base model.

Aside from the new paint job and those Wicked Cusions pads, you can expect bass boosted 40mm drivers, 18 hours of battery life via 2.4GHz (or 24 hours via Bluetooth), a flip-to-mute mic and compatibility with the RIG Navigator app for further customization and equalizer settings. While a PS5-facing headset, it's also compatible with PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth.

You might also like...