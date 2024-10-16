The PS5 Pro version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature ray traced ambient occlusion and other notable enhancements

The PS5 Pro version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have some enhancements compared to the version on the base console, developer BioWare has confirmed.

The news comes from a blog post on EA's official website written by studio technical director Maciej Kurowski. In addition to global release times and system requirements for its PC version, Kurowski broke down what enhancements players can expect from Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS5 Pro.

"The game’s Fidelity and Performance modes will both see improvements on the hardware," Kurowski wrote, "including improved resolution in 30fps Fidelity and 60fps Performance modes. Additionally, there will be various improved visual settings across 30fps Fidelity and 60fps Performance mode."

So far it's all things we expected from an enhanced PS5 Pro version, then, but Kurowski goes on to suggest the team is leveraging tech exclusive to Sony's beefed-up $700 console. Here, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature "upgraded image quality thanks to Sony’s new AI-based upscaler, PSSR." Kurowski also confirmed the team has "enabled Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) in the 60fps Performance mode, which previously was only available on the base PlayStation 5 with 30fps Fidelity mode."

In summary, Dragon Age: The Veilguard players on PS5 Pro will not only be able to make use of Pro-specific features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution for a bump in image quality. They'll also benefit from having technically demanding features like RTAO available at higher framerates. Seemingly, then, you could be getting an experience on PS5 Pro that's similar to that of a fairly high-end PC.

Do take this with a pinch of salt, though; it remains to be seen just how well the game runs on PS5 Pro with all these extra enhancements enabled. There's still a chance for uneven performance even on more powerful hardware; hopefully, BioWare is able to provide an experience fitting of the pricey mid-gen upgrade.

