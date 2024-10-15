There could be bad news if you placed a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition bundle pre-order at Argos

You might want to check your email inbox if you managed to secure a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition bundle pre-order at Argos last week. Recent reports suggest that the retailer has started canceling pre-orders, citing “huge demand”.

As detailed on the IGN UK Deals X / Twitter account, some Argos customers have reportedly received automated emails concerning their PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition bundle pre-orders. The emails state that the company is “unable to fulfill” the pre-order and “will automatically process a refund”.

The message ends asking the customer to “accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this has caused”, though it’s not hard to imagine that this will be little consolation for those who have now lost out.

There was some initial confusion as to whether these emails were sent in error, but a new statement from Argos that was provided to IGN has clarified the situation. The retailer states that it “saw huge demand” for the bundle “and unfortunately had to cancel some orders, after they were processed incorrectly.”

The statement goes on to say that “we have contacted the customers affected to tell them how sorry we are for the disappointment this has caused and confirm they will receive a full refund."

If you need a quick recap, pre-orders for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition bundle opened at a range of retailers last week on October 10. There was huge demand for the product, with many listings only lasting a few minutes before selling out. Argos was one of the few retailers that seemed to have stock for quite a while, though it now appears a though this may have been the result of some kind of error.

The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition bundle contains a PS5 Slim console in a unique PS1 style gray colorway alongside a matching DualSense Wireless Controller. You also get a limited edition vertical stand, original PlayStation style cable connector housing, plus some neat little extras like a poster and paperclip.

It’s now quite unlikely that any stock of the bundle will become available again, at least until its release day on November 21. Still, if you missed out and want to secure one you can console our PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-order guide for the latest stock information.