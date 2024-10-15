Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone are coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming next week

Xbox Cloud Gaming will welcome three Call of Duty games to its service this month.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that Black Ops 6 will be playable in Beta with Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members at launch and will begin rolling out to players on October 25.

It also revealed that it will be bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming support to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone for Game Pass Ultimate members on the same day.

"This is a first for the Call of Duty franchise, and a win for the community," the company said.

"Players will be able to access multiple Call of Duty games with Xbox Cloud Gaming for the first time, and Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to enjoy Call of Duty in more places than ever before."

These places include consoles, like Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, mobile devices, select Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and Meta Quest devices.

"This opens up even more ways to play Black Ops 6 starting on day one at launch," Microsoft added.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft announced earlier this year that Black Ops 6 would be a day one Xbox Game Pass release when it launches on October 25.

This makes the game the first new Call of Duty title in the series to be added to the subscription service following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and Xbox One.

In other news, Microsoft is reportedly preparing to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream owned games that are not part of Xbox Game Pass. The update is claimed to begin in November.