EE is giving away an exclusive Black Ops 7 skin plus other in-game goodies

Eligible existing customers can claim it for free now

It's also available with purchases on the EE website or at EE stores

Official Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 partner EE is giving away a rare, exclusive skin right now.

Eligible pay monthly customers have received a text messages inviting them to claim a code that unlocks the following in-game items:

Raver operator skin

Beat Dodger calling card

Rave Buddy weapon charm

Teddy.404 emblem

The Raver operator skin (pictured below alongside the other items) is going to be the big draw here as it's currently exclusive to EE and, as a result, quite rare.

(Image credit: EE)

Don't worry if you're not already an EE customer, though, as there are other ways to get your hands on it.

Those on any network can secure a code by purchasing an item from the EE website or an EE retail store. To claim it, you will need to fill out a form on the EE website with your order details.

These will be available on a first come first served basis, so you might want to act quickly if you're a die-hard skin collector and desperately want one.

If you don't yet have a copy of Black Ops 7, the brand has also unveiled a number of pay monthly bundles for customers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This includes a PlayStation 5 bundle that with a PS5 console, a physical copy of Black Ops 7, a two-year PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, and a 24-month EE Gamer and Video Data Pass (which lets you play games and watch videos without deducting from your mobile data allowance). It costs £20 upfront and £33 per month for 24 months (a total of £812).

Alternatively, you can grab an Xbox bundle with an Xbox Series X console and physical copy of Black Ops 7 for £19.98 upfront and £50 per month for 11 months (a total of £569.98).

You can view the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X prices in your region for the sake of comparison below.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.