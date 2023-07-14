Unbelievable lowest-ever Xbox Series S deal packs in free content for Fortnite and more

The best Xbox Series S deal hasn't come from Amazon around the Prime Day period. It's actually over at Dell, of all places.

Right now, shoppers can pick up an Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle from Dell's website for just $249.99. Not only is that a $50 saving off the console's retail price, you're also receiving several free content packs for Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League. If you're big into the best free games, then, this is the bundle you want to shop for.

For context, Amazon US's lowest ever price for the Xbox Series S is still a ways off this current deal, only managing a drop to $279.99 earlier this year. And that's just for the console itself. The Gilded Hunter bundle fared a little better with a low of $269.99, but this is still a good 20 bucks off Dell's offer.

What makes this deal extra special is that it gives buyers room to shop for one of the best external SSDs, while still saving on the $349 of the upcoming 1TB Xbox Series S console, due to release in September. That, in turn, gives consumers more room to shop for the best Xbox games or an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Everybody wins.

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was $299 now $249 at Dell Technologies

Save $50 - This stunner of an Xbox Series S deal includes the console, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and several free cosmetic packs for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. If you're big into the free-to-play scene and looking to upgrade your gaming setup, there are few better deals than this right now.

It is worth noting that the Xbox Series S only has 512GB of storage out of the box. But this current discount at Dell makes deals on even the smallest external storage devices even more palatable. For example, check out this discount on the Crucial X6 500GB portable SSD, which matches its lowest ever price at Amazon. Its counterpart also features in our best externals for PS5 list.

Crucial X6 500GB portable SSD: was $69.95 now $40.48 at Amazon

Save $17.47 - Looking to boost your Xbox Series S's storage to a total of 1TB? You can do so with this affordable external drive that's currently matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon US.

Fancy an Xbox Series X console instead? Dell's at it again with its own offering of the Forza Horizon 5 bundle, which is currently smashing Amazon's lowest-ever price for the same bundle.

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was $559 now $509 at Dell Technologies

Save $50 - This is an excellent saving for one of the best Xbox Series X bundles. It includes Forza Horizon 5 and most of its DLC. Buying an Xbox Series X means you can also enjoy its games at their best, with support for 4K resolution at up to 120fps.

