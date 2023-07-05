The time to get a cheap PS5 headset is now with this lowest-ever price offer

Amazon's early Prime Day gaming headset deals are currently offering the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P at its lowest price point to date.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is one of the best PS5 headsets and it's retailing right now for just $49.99 (was $60) which knocks off ten bucks. It may not sound like much, however, that's 17% off the sticker price and gets you a budget headset that both feels and sounds much better than its competition in our testing.

It's a price point that we've seen throughout 2023, albeit intermittently. The PS5 headset saw its first major price drop back in February, coming down from its $60 sticker price for the first time. However, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P has frequently shot back up, including a couple of times in the last month alone, which means that buying now means you don't miss out on a good deal.

It's just a small taste of what we're expecting from the upcoming Prime Day gaming headset deals, and we recommend keeping a lock on next week's Prime Day PS5 deals and the overall Prime Day gaming deals so that you're up to speed when everything kicks off.

Today's best early Prime Day PS5 headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P: was $60 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 17% - Lowest-ever price: We've never seen the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 sell at a cheaper rate than this. While this price point has occurred a handful of times this year, the rate doesn't typically hang around long, so you're getting a full $10 off the sticker price.



Today's best PS5 headset deal in the UK

Sony Inzone H3: was £90 now £69.99 at Amazon

Save 21% - While the Sony Inzone H3 has been cheaper once in the past, we're still confident in recommending this awesome saving of £20 on the bulletproof mid-range official Sony wired gaming headset. We gave it 4 stars in our write-up and it's even better at a fraction of the cost.



More of today's best PS5 headset deals

Are you still on the hunt for more gaming headset deals this side of Amazon Prime Day 2023? Not to worry, our price comparison tech pulls through all the latest lowest prices on some of our favorite PS5 headsets.

Do you also enjoy gaming in analog? If so, then the upcoming Prime Day board game deals and the Prime Day Warhammer deals should be on your radar.