PlayStation's Days of Play sale is reportedly set to return this month

PlayStation's annual Days of Play sale is reportedly set to return later this month.

As reported by Deadlabs and translated via VGC, reliable leaker "billbil-kun" has claimed that this year's Days of Play sale will begin on Wednesday, May 29 and run until Wednesday, June 12.

Typically, the annual Days of Play event features discounts and sales on many games including first-party titles, PlayStation hardware, as well other services like the platform's PlayStation Plus subscription service.

"Billbil-kun" - who has previously shared confirmed leaks on Mortal Kombat 1 and the latest PlayStation Plus line-ups - does note that this year's offer will also include a PlayStation Plus promotion.

Last year, Days of Play offered 25% off all PlayStation Plus membership tiers, so it's possible we could see something similar for the upcoming event. There were also a bunch of price cuts on some of the best PS5 games, like God of War Ragnarok and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

If Days of Play 2024 is returning next week, we should expect an official announcement from Sony soon.

Billbil-kun also recently claimed that God of War Ragnarok will be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC port. The leaker didn't offer up an specific release date, but did say that an announcement is set for this month.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sony has yet to announce a State of Play showcase, but rumours suggest that is scheduled for late spring or early summer. If a God of War Ragnarok PC port announcement is due, it would line up perfectly with the showcase.

Elsewhere, PlayStation has removed Horizon Zero Dawn from its PS Plus catalog, following rumors that Guerrilla Games is gearing up to announce a PlayStation 5 remaster of the 2017 title. If a current-gen version of the game is in development, an official announcement could arrive soon, perhaps even at the rumored State of Play showcase.