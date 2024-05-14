Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst to take over as PlayStation CEOs following Jim Ryan's retirement

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will succeed Jim Ryan as joint PlayStation CEOs.

Starting June 1, 2024, Nishino will officially take over the position as CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, which includes leadership over console hardware, technology, accessories, while Hulst will named CEO as SIE’s Studio Business Group and will oversee PlayStation first-party teams as well as the development of PlayStation IP in TV and film.

"I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future,” Hulst said in a statement (via GamesIndustry). “The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.”

Hulst, who is also known as the co-founder of Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games, has served as the head of PlayStation Studios since 2019.

Similarly, Nishino has been part of Sony since 2006, having previously held roles at Sony Network Entertainment, Sony Corporation and SIE, and was already serving as SVP of Platform Experiences.

"We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology," Nishino said. "We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future."

PlayStation's former CEO Jim Ryan formally retired from the role in March after nearly 30 years at Sony, a few months after his official announcement. Since then Hiroki Totoki had been serving as interim CEO.

Totoki will now serve as Chairman of SIE, as well as President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology," Totoki said. "These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences."

