PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is leaving Sony

Sony has announced that PlayStation boss Jim Ryan will be retiring next March, capping off nearly 30 years with the company that saw him take the lead for the launch of Sony's current-gen offering, the PlayStation 5.

Ryan took the top job at PlayStation back in 2019, becoming the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Before that he was in charge of SIE's European business and also the head of global marketing for PlayStation.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Sony said: "Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan has made the decision to retire in March 2024 after almost thirty years with the PlayStation business."

Although Ryan isn't stepping down until the end of March, he'll be replaced in teh interim by Hiroki Totoki, who will be stepping into the role of chairman of SIE starting in October to help with the transition. Totoki is keeping his existing role at the Sony Group Corporation, and it seems like Sony are still working out who they want to lead their PlayStation efforts.

In the statement, Ryan talked about the difficulties of living in Europe but working in North America. He said: "After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader."

