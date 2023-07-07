Excellent Nintendo Switch earbuds return to their lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day

Early Amazon Prime Day deals are coming thick and fast, and Nintendo Switch is no exception there with this superb HyperX Cloud Earbuds discount.

The HyperX Cloud Earbuds are a nigh-essential Nintendo Switch accessory if you frequently play in portable mode. Right now, US shoppers can pick up a pair at Amazon for just $19.99. That's a massive 50% saving off of the buds' usual retail price ($39.97).

This is one of those early Prime Day gaming deals that's not to be missed. The last time we saw the HyperX Cloud Earbuds drop this low in price was back in March of this year, so we'd highly recommend at least giving the deal a look to avoid waiting longer for a discount on one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. It is worth noting that third-party new and used sellers have sold the buds for less, but most of these don't qualify for next-day Prime shipping and a safe delivery is not guaranteed.

So far, this half-off saving for the HyperX Cloud Earbuds is one of the strongest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far, especially impressive considering the sales event doesn't officially begin until July 11.

Best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal

HyperX Cloud Earbuds for Nintendo Switch: was $40 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - This is a massive saving for one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. If you're after a comfy, bespoke pair of earbuds for portable play on your console, then the HyperX Cloud Earbuds should be within your consideration.



HyperX Cloud Earbuds + HyperX ChargePlay Quad: was $70 now $49.98 at Amazon

Save 28% - This sweet bundle is also an option over on the HyperX Cloud Earbuds page. It adds the ChargePlay Quad dock, allowing you to charge up to four Joy-Con controllers.



Unfortunately, there's no adjacent deal for Amazon UK buyers just yet. That said, the HyperX Cloud Earbuds have dropped as low as £17.99 at prior sales events. With that in mind, it's well worth keeping an eye on the UK store page as we may see a steep drop in price come Amazon Prime Day proper.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds for Nintendo Switch: £34.99 at Amazon

Expect a discount soon - There's no UK saving yet for the HyperX Cloud Earbuds, but they do drop in price frequently in the region, often to around half of the retail price. Watch this space for any discount as soon as it goes live.

Launching in 2019, the HyperX Cloud Earbuds aren't exactly fresh off the press. That said, we were big fans of them in our original review. We cited the surprisingly strong audio, comfy design, and fantastic mic quality as highlights of the Nintendo Switch earbuds.

You'll certainly have a higher quality audio experience from some of the best wired gaming headsets on the market, but rarely do they come as cheap as the HyperX Cloud Earbuds. If you're buying on a strict budget, we can't recommend them enough.

