Crunchyroll is adding free indie games to mobile for its Mega Fan subscribers

Crunchyroll has officially launched its Game Vault service on mobile, which offers select members access to a collection of free indie games.

As of yesterday (November 7), Mega Fan members in more than 200 countries and territories have been able to download Crunchyroll Game Vault’s five unique launch titles on Android to play at no extra cost. What's more, iOS availability coming soon.

Crunchyroll has partnered with several developers and publishers to bring the mobile debuts of 2022's Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, the beat-em-up action game River City Girls from developer WayForward, as well as the single-player RPG Wolfstride.

"WayForward and Arc System Works are thrilled to be teaming up with Crunchyroll Game Vault for the mobile version of River City Girls," said game director Adam Tierney.

"The anime-style visuals, manga-like cutscenes, and catchy synthpop music all should feel right at home for Crunchyroll premium members. We hope the Crunchyroll fans enjoy visiting the interesting locations of River City (and beating the snot out of a few dozen baddies while you're here)."

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, the critically acclaimed indie visual novel from Silver Lining Studio, along with the food-themed puzzle title Inbento round out the current collection.

To gain access to these select titles, users can grab a key to Crunchyroll Game Vault by signing up or upgrading to a Mega Fan membership. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the service will continue to add more games, "with a whole new wave of titles coming soon."

"Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content,” said Terry Li, executive vice president of emerging business at Crunchyroll.

"With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up.”

Be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming deals guide if you're looking for games at a discount, along with our picks for the best Black Friday video game deals which feature some fantastic early offers.