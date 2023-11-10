A PS5 Slim bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared at Walmart, and you can buy it now

If you act fast, you can currently grab this PS5 Slim bundle with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at Walmart. That's right, we said PS5 'Slim,' as this lets you secure your very own well in advance of Sony announcing the official release date for the revised console.

The bundle is currently in stock at Walmart for $499 and includes the new detachable disc drive. That means the copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes at no extra cost. Additionally, the store page states that purchased consoles will be shipped on November 15, potentially hinting at the revision's actual release date.

This is one of the most remarkable early Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far this year and really quite a surprise as we weren't expecting the PS5 Slim to go on sale before it had even officially released. So far, Sony has only provided a vague 'November' release window for the revised system. A similar bundle is also up at Best Buy, but this includes the standard PS5 model and not the newer version.

The PS5 Slim is largely the same as the base model in terms of performance. However, it has been significantly reduced when it comes to overall volume and weight and features a full 1TB of usable storage. If you've been holding off on buying a PS5, then, this new model may be what you're looking for.

Today's best PS5 Slim deal

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

In stock today - Walmart currently has stock in for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive giving you the option of playing physical games. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast!

Looking for more PlayStation 5 savings this year? Be sure to browse our Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday PS5 SSD deals pages for top discounts on PlayStation hardware.