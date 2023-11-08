Amazing Black Friday PS5 bundle deal gets you Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free

The Black Friday PS5 deals are now arriving thick and fast, and it's going to be open season from here on out this sales season. And none go harder than this PS5 bundle deal: you can currently get the full-fat disc-drive PS5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 thrown in, for just $499.99 at Best Buy.

This is incredible value for money, not only because you're getting a game thrown in for free, but even more so as you're getting one of the best, highest-profile games for free. Given Marvel's Spider-Man 2 only came out less than a month ago, this is even more remarkable.

For reference, Best Buy is selling Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for its full retail price of $69.99 and it's also listing the PS5 disc console without any games also for its full retail price ($499.99), so just by going digital with the game, you can save a sweet, sweet $70.

Getting one of the best games of the year thrown in at no extra cost is superb. We were promised PS5 bundles this holiday season by Sony, and it has delivered. As far as the early Black Friday gaming deals go, this is one of the best we've seen.

Today's best PS5 bundle deal

PS5 console (disc) + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: just $499.99 at Best Buy

while there's no discount here, this bundle deal is superb value for money as it gets you Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free - basically. This excellent game only came out a matter of days ago basically so this is almost unheard-of value.

Remember to cast your net wide this sales season to stock up on quality gear for less, as there's going to be plenty of Black Friday PS5 controller deals, Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, Black Friday PS5 TV deals, and Black Friday PS5 monitor deals up for grabs this month.