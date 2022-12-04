There’s never been a better time to buy a full-frame camera

Photography is an expensive hobby, but if you’ve been looking to upgrade to a full-frame camera, there’s never been a wider range of options available at all price points. Whether you’re looking to go mirrorless or DSLR, new or used, there are some brilliant and affordable options out there – and that’s particularly the case now we’re deep in sales season.

The Black Friday camera deals have now passed, of course, but some of their discounts are still available. And while some of the shopping event’s discounts weren’t as big as they appeared, we did get some record-low prices on full-frame cameras like the Nikon Z5. Those bargains are just the start, too – go second-hand and you’ll find some fine options for just under $500 / £500.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Before we delve into those, there are a few caveats to bear in mind. Firstly, a full-frame camera isn’t necessarily ‘better’ than a crop-sensor alternative, or the right choice for you. It depends entirely on what you like to photograph or film. Full-frame’s strengths are dynamic range, low-light performance and pleasing bokeh, but these all come at a cost – both financial and in terms of the system’s overall size, which you may you may find cumbersome.

Also, the lure of a ‘cheap’ full-frame camera can often be a mirage. The whole point of interchangeable lens cameras is being able to use different lenses to achieve creative effects, and those lenses are rarely cheap. Choosing a full-frame camera is also as much about picking a lens system as it is the right body.

Still, an affordable camera body is always a good start, and there are ways to build a full-frame system without spending mega-bucks – for example, by adapting old Canon or Nikon DSLR lenses, or going second-hand on glass, too. So let’s take a look at the best-value full-frame options out there – and why today is a particular sweet spot for today’s equivalent of the 35mm format.

Full house

Full-frame cameras have exploded in popularity in recent years and that’s in large part because it’s the sensor format that the big camera giants – Sony, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Leica – have all developed their new mirrorless systems around.

These systems have taken a few years to mature, but at the end of 2022 we’re now in a great spot for choice. Professionals and well-heeled amateurs can splash out on the best full-frame cameras with their accompanying high price tags, while those of us on a budget can find some excellent value in deals on previous-generation models or second-hand bargains.

(Image credit: Canon)

Unfortunately, the arrival of new full-frame cameras doesn’t always result in an immediate price slash for their predecessors. Some popular models, like the Canon EOS R6, will continue to command high price tags because the rate of innovation in new models has inevitably hit a ceiling.

But it’s also fair to say that we’ve rarely seen the sheer variety of full-frame bargains that we have right now.

Post-Black Friday

Let’s start with the best post-Black Friday deals, for those who are looking to buy new. In the US, you can pick up a Nikon Z5 for $996 (opens in new tab), its lowest-ever price and something of a bargain if you’re mainly a photographer (rather than a videographer). If you need a small, travel-friendly body then the relatively new Sony A7C has retained its Black Friday price of $1,598 (opens in new tab). That’s not cheap, but it is more affordable than some APS-C cameras like the Fujifilm X-T5 and Sony still has the widest range of full-frame lenses. The Z5 is also a newer camera than the Canon EOS RP, which is now down to $999 / £1,049.

Over in the UK, the Nikon Z5 is similarly down to a record-low £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or you can pick it up in a bundle with the 24-50mm kit lens for only £1,199 (opens in new tab). We also recently saw the Sony A7 III, which remains a great camera despite the arrival of the new Sony A7 IV, effectively drop down to £1,276 with an Amazon voucher . It may be four years old, but the A7 III has a proven sensor, 10fps burst shooting, a great range of lenses and was still receiving firmware updates last year that have delivered features like real-time Eye AF for animals.

(Image credit: Canon)

What if you prefer DSLRs? These are now harder to find new, but there are still good full-frame options that offer similar value to their mirrorless successors in the US and UK.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II, for example, is available body-only for $1,399 from B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab). Not bad considering it cost $2,000 when it launched in 2017 and remains Canon’s only full-frame DSLR with an articulating screen. There’s even better value in the UK, where you can order a new EOS 6D Mark II for just £874 from Amazon (opens in new tab), albeit on backorder.

Still, when it comes to both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, the real value is to be found in the burgeoning used market. The growing popularity of second-hand cameras is something of a mixed blessing – increased competition means prices have been kept fairly buoyant, but greater choice has led to the growth of reputable marketplaces in both the US and UK. A quick look at those shows the impressive full-frame value that’s available right now.

Second-hand steals

For an in-depth read on how to negotiate the used market, check out our separate guide on how to buy a used DSLR or mirrorless camera . One of the main things to look out for are grey imports or ‘import models’ – this Canon EOS 6D Mark II from Walmart (opens in new tab), for example, is described as the latter, so doesn’t come with the full manufacturer warranty for repairs.

Much like a second-hand car’s mileage, it’s also a good idea to check the camera’s shutter count or ‘actuations’. Maximum counts tend to range between 100,000 and 300,000, depending on the model, but a reputable seller will list this info. Talking of which, some good places to start in the US are B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab), MPB (opens in new tab), Adorama (opens in new tab) and KEH (opens in new tab), while in the UK some of your best bets are MPB (opens in new tab), Ffordes (opens in new tab), Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) and Park Cameras (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

So what full-frame bargains can you buy right now? If you’re prepared to accept some rudimentary autofocus and a limited battery life, the original Sony A7 (which arrived back in 2013) can be found in ‘excellent condition’ for $494 / £464 at MPB. It won’t be the smoothest photographic experience you’ve ever had, but its CMOS sensor still produces impressive quality if you’re prepared to shoot manually.

Moving up the mirrorless scale, a Sony A7 II perhaps offers better value at only $654 / £669 for a ‘like new’ specimen (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the Nikon Z6 – which is much the same as the current Z6 II, aside from its processor and video skills – can be found in ‘good’ condition for $899 in the US.

You can find arguably even better value with full-frame DSLRs. The Nikon D610, the successor to the company’s first truly affordable full-framer and still capable of great photos (if not 4K video), can be found in ‘excellent’ condition at MPB for only $494 / £454. And if you want a slightly more recent model, the Nikon D750, is available in ‘good’ condition for around $639 / £699.

The long game

Naturally, it’s worth drilling down into the second-hand listings to find a model that meets your specific needs. But the point is that there is now a proven full-frame camera available at pretty much every price point down to just under $500 / £500, including some particularly strong new mirrorless options at under $1,000 / £1,000. And that's never really been the case until now.

It's a tough financial time for many of us right now and a new camera isn't always the best solution leveling up your photography skills. Using your existing camera, or a phone, to tackle some of the best photography projects is a fine way to sharpen your eye before splashing out on a new body or system.

But the combination of the holiday sales, a maturing mirrorless market, the growth of reputable second-hand marketplaces and a plateauing of camera innovation means that, if a full-frame camera is what you need to push your photography forward, there have rarely been as many full-frame bargains available as there are right now.