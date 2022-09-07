How much will the iPhone 14 cost? Our experts share their price predictions

If you're wondering how much will the iPhone 14 cost, you're not alone. Apple is hours away from hosting its 'Far Out' event, where it's very likely to show off its new smartphone.

But, as ever, Apple is remaining tight-lipped about what it's going to show, so we don't have any concrete details on how much the iPhone 14 will cost.

Apple will likely spill the beans at the event later (check out our Apple event live blog for breaking news, and we also show you how to watch today's Apple event as well), but many of us want to know what the iPhone 14 price will be as soon as possible—so we've asked our experts what their predictions are.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Alex Walker-Todd, Senior Phones Editor, TechRadar

The expected loss of the iPhone mini this year means that although rumors suggest the base iPhone 14 may cost a bit less than the iPhone 13 when it first launched, the range as a whole actually makes more money for Apple overall, particularly if the iPhone 14 Pro models bring the price hike that many expect over the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (although they'd still rake in more money compared to the 13 range, thanks to the higher expected price of the iPhone 14 Plus over the base 14).

As our US phones editor Philip Berne spoke about recently (opens in new tab), if iPhone 14 pricing does land where we expect it, kicking off at $749-$799 in the US, then (if you can make your funds reach) opt for the most advanced model you can afford. That's assuming you're planning on leveraging the phone's resale value down the line.

Just don't splash out on a higher storage variant, as history has taught us that Apple doesn't care about such things at trade-in.

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Lance Ulanoff, US Editor-in-Chief, TechRadar

Newsflash: Apple’s iPhone 14 will cost no more than the iPhone 13. It’ll start at at $799 / £779 / AU$1,349 for 128 GB. Even the more powerful, and possibly redesigned, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will not move a bit above last year’s starting prices for the iPhone 13 Pro ($999 / £949 / AU$1,699.) and 13 Pro Max ($1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,849).

The reason is simple: Apple is not immune nor insensitive to the economic pressure currently face by iPhone-buying populations around the world. The wild card here, obviously, will be the iPhone 14 Plus. That anticipated 6.7-inch device will have the big-screen looks of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but few of its features. It should be $899 in the US, to keep it neatly between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst at CCS Insight

It seems highly likely that there will be price rises for the iPhone in the UK given the massive deterioration in the pound/dollar exchange rate.

It's inconceivable that Apple would be able to sell iPhone 14 models at parity pricing to iPhone 13, as the outflow of “grey market” units (products sold without Apple's permission) would be immense. International purchasers would look to make a quick profit through exchange rate arbitrage.