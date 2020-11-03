You can save up to 22% on Samsung T7 SSDs ahead of Black Friday

You may know that SSDs (solid-state drives) will achieve much faster transfer speeds than traditional hard disk drives. They're an absolute gamechanger for students and professionals looking to save their data safely, and Samsung is one of the most reliable names in the business.

You can save up to 22% off Samsung T7 USB-C SSDs in the run-up to Black Friday, with three color and capacity options to choose from. Our recommendation is the 1TB version, reduced to $156.18 from $199.99, this pocket-sized storage device is perfect for backing up your laptop or computer.

This SSD promises to transfer files nearly 9.5x faster than a HDD, with a read speed of up to 1,050MBs, which means you won't have to hang around waiting for your data to transfer across your devices.

If you're excited about the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles then you can also use the Samsung T7 USB-C SSD with them as additional external storage, so we imagine they won't be available at this price for long. Grab one yourself before they get snapped up!

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 1TB - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive: $199.99 $156.18 at Amazon

You can save a fantastic $43 on this stylish external SSD, available in Blue, Gray or Red. A reliable storage solution for students and professionals alike.View Deal

