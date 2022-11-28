This huge $600 Cyber Monday deal puts one of our favorite Acer machines in reach

For those looking for an incredible deal this Cyber Monday, we have the excellent Acer Predator Orion 3000 for $1,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's 30% off the retail price, which equals $600 off. That's a stellar discount that puts this PC right into budget machine range.

Cyber Monday deals are an excellent way to save big on tech devices, especially the more expensive gaming rigs that can usually go for in the thousands. This is the time of year that retailers offer deep discounts to consumers in order to move inventory and make way for new products launching next year.

Better yet, this deal is for a PC from our best gaming PC list. It features a 12-gen Core i7 processor and a powerful RTX 3070, with some great RAM and storage space to match. If you've been looking for a gaming rig, this is a great investment.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Cyber Month deal

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000 (Intel i7-12700F, 16GB, 1TB): was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming PC rocks a 12th-generation processor and the powerful RTX 3070 graphics card, which can play any high-end PC title. The extra RAM and storage are especially useful for handling larger games.

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 is one of the best gaming PCs out there, and we even gave it a glowing review when we took it for a spin. Not only does it come with great specs, like an RTX 3070 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-12700F, a GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage, but the clear chassis features gorgeous RGB lighting.

The port selection is also well-rounded for those with various needs for their gaming PC, and it has a great ventilation system so you'll never deal with overheating issues even during the most intense of gaming sessions.

More Cyber Monday Acer Predator Orion 3000 deals

Wherever you are in the world, you can find great Acer Predator Orion 3000 deals using our price comparison tool.

More US Cyber Monday deals