This deal on one of the fastest SSDs around strikes the sweet spot this Black Friday

There's still a day to go until Black Friday , but there are already a bunch of excellent storage deals hitting the virtual shelves, at all price points.

At the top end of the market, this deal on the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB M.2 drive hits the absolute sweet spot. Available for just $144.99 from Amazon right now, down from $179.99 (making for a 19% discount), this Crucial SSD is slightly more tempting than its closest rivals.

In the UK, the discount is even more mouth-watering: the 1TB P5 Plus can be had for just £107.98 , a 30% discount on the original price. (If you're not in the US or UK scroll down to find the best SSD deals where you are.)

Today’s best Black Friday SSD deals

$144.99 from Amazon Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD - $179.99 $144.99 from Amazon

Save 19% - Crucial's fastest SSD is available at a tasty discount. It's not quite the best M.2 drive on the market, but it's close.

$159.99 from Amazon Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD: $179.98 $159.99 from Amazon

Save 11% - This 1TB M.2 drive from Sabrent is faster than most other drives on the market, which makes it the perfect choice for gamers.

WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD: $239.99 WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD: $239.99 $159.99 from GameStop

Save 30% - The WD_Black SN850 is up there with the most in-demand SSDs for good reason. It's one of the best M.2 drives around by any metric.

This year, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Black Friday SSD deals , especially if you’re hunting for a bargain on the most performant drives around.

The Crucial P5 Plus boasts read/write speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s, which is far faster than any SATA SSD or traditional hard drive , but slightly slower than the very fastest M.2 drives around.

Also available at a discount are the in-demand Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus (which hits 7,000MB/s read and 5,300MB/s write speeds) and WD_Black SN850, whose quoted speeds are identical to the Sabrent drive. Both 1TB models are currently on sale at $159.99.

Although the SSDs from WD and Sabrent are technically speedier than the Crucial P5 Plus, most people won’t notice the difference in practice. So unless you’re fixated on squeezing maximum performance out of your rig, you may rather pocket the $15 you’d save by opting for the Crucial SSD instead - we certainly would.

No matter which drive you go for, you’re unlikely to go away unhappy, but Crucial has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons with some clever pricing this Black Friday.

More SSD deals

If you're after something a little more affordable, check out these alternative SSD deals available in your region: