This 18TB external HDD is the perfect storage sidekick for your PS5 console

If you want to store hundreds of games for your Sony PlayStation 5 console, then you need a big external hard drive* and right now, the most affordable large capacity desktop HDD that is compatible with the PS5 is the single-drive WD Elements 18TB which costs $339.99 at Amazon and most other US-based vendors.

That's less than $19 per TB; it has never been so cheap and we don't expect it to be cheaper given that (a) there's a global chip shortage and (b) it's actually selling for less than during Black Friday 2020. So if you need one, just buy it, don't wait any further or you might regret it.

Even if you do not live in the US, you should be able to get it shipped although we haven't tried a lot of territories. UK customers can expect to pay around £330, VAT and shipping included, which is a saving of about 25% (nothing to sniff at). You may need to get a separate plug adapter though.

* If you can afford it though, get one of our best PS5 SSDs. Just bear in mind that the maximum capacity is 4TB, not 18 and that it will cost you more, much more.

High capacity

The WD Elements provides with reliable high capacity storage with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 compatibility. The drives come with a two-year warranty and has been formatted to NTFS (you will need to reformat it to exFAT to make it compatible with the PS5).

The device - known as the WDBWLG0180HBK-NESN - is likely to have a 3.5-inch 5400RPM drive spinning inside which makes it perfect for a backup storage. What is even more incredible is that this external drive is even cheaper than its internal sibling of similar capacity.

