Ontrack EasyRecovery review

Wondering how to recover deleted files? EasyRecovery provides solutions for a wide range of data recovery needs, including restoring mistakenly deleted files and extracting data from cloud servers.

Ontrack EasyRecovery is one of the best data recovery software applications available on the market. It was developed by a provider of file recovery services that has been in business for 35 years and is both simple to use as well as powerful enough to help you recover from a wide variety of data loss situations.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Plans and pricing

Several plans are available with Ontrack EasyRecovery. The Free plan, although it comes at zero cost, only provides 1GB of data recovery, so it’s only really useful for one-off recoveries. The Home and Professional plans, which cost $79 and $139 on Windows and $99 and $159 on macOS, come with more useful options, including recovery from virus-infected drives, data from CDs and DVDs, and information due to server corruption.

Higher tier plans are more expensive, but the Home, Professional, Premium, and Technician plans are competitively priced. (Image credit: Ontrack)

If you need more advanced data recovery features, you can upgrade to the Premium or Technician packages, which cost $159 and $499 on Windows and $179 and $499 on macOS. These plans allow you to repair corrupt photos and videos and make clones of your HDDs or SSDs. The Technician plan comes with a license for commercial use and enables you to recover data from advanced RAID volumes, which are fault-tolerant storage drives.

The Toolkit plan, which is only available on Windows, costs $699. It can perform all of the recovery functions possible with the other plans but works with devices of every kind and can recover corrupt Linux files as well.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Features

The key features of EasyRecovery are as follows.

Comprehensive data recovery options

You can recover files lost via deletion, reformatting, and other data loss scenarios such as virus attacks and server corruption. With Ontrack EasyRecovery, you can recover data from SSDs, conventional hard drives, USB/flash drives, and optical media storage devices.

EasyRecovery’s comprehensive feature list makes it a top choice for your data recovery needs. (Image credit: Ontrack)

Deep scans

You can effectively scan your deleted files to quickly recover them, or opt for a more detailed scan for files that may be more challenging to recover.

Easy data management

This application enables you to initiate and execute data integrity and recovery steps at your own pace. You can preplan your system scans, monitor the health of your drives, and rebuild corrupt, damaged, or deleted drives as and when you need to.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Client and client setup

Apart from the Toolkit plan, which is only available for Windows, all of EasyRecovery’s plans work on Windows and MacOS. To set up the application, you must first provide a few personal details such as your name, email address, and location, and then choose the product you want. After completing your payment details, you are sent a download link with which to access your setup file.

Available on Windows and MacOS, EasyRecovery is a great all-in-one tool for home and business use. (Image credit: Ontrack)

The application installs quite promptly, and all you have to do is set a few defaults or customize some features as per your needs and you are ready to go.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Performance

Ontrack EasyRecovery scores high marks when it comes to data recovery and backups. When you select a drive or volume to scan, Ontrack EasyRecovery pulls data from the volume’s partition table to show you partitions that have been deleted. If data is still missing, you can run a block-by-block scan using the formatted media recovery scan.

Choose the files or folders you want to scan, recover to a safe and secure drive, and scan and recover multiple file types. (Image credit: Ontrack)

Advanced diagnostics can be used to detect bad blocks and categorize scanned and recovered data by type. In addition, you can select the drive, folder, or partition you want to scan or recover to extract granular data from your damaged or affected drives.

When you perform scans and recover files or data, you can choose the folder or drive where you want your recovered information to be stored once it has been extracted from your damaged hardware. That being said, EasyRecovery only provides one set of saved data, but as long as you store your recovered files on a safe and secure device, you can easily create copies and additional backups on your own.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Efficiency

Ontrack EasyRecovery is light on the system and works very well with a 1GHz processor and 512MB RAM. The product’s executable file is less than 100MB in size, and all you need is additional storage space to save your recovered files and folders or create backups of your data.

Small .exe file size, quick installation, and auto-scan options make EasyRecovery an easy tool to use. (Image credit: Ontrack)

Ontrack EasyRecovery also enables you to set up automatic scans, and you can use it to passively monitor the health of your hard drives. This means you can keep tabs on things without being directly involved in system or risk management. It’s also very easy to use, and setting up scans, creating backups, and saving your recovered data is quick and easy.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Support

Ontrack EasyRecovery support is available in 28 languages and across multiple corporate offices that serve specific global regions. Whenever you need tech support, you can choose your region and language, call a toll free line for general questions, or reach out to the tech team directly at a dedicated number. A comprehensive user FAQ and an easy-to-use job tracking system make it easy to find the information you need on your own or to receive additional help and support should you need it.

Support is available via dedicated lines, a comprehensive FAQ, and easy-to-use job tracking tools (Image credit: Ontrack)

Ontrack EasyRecovery: Final verdict

Whether you are a home user, a small business, or a large corporation, Ontrack EasyRecovery can be used to retrieve lost data, recreate damaged or infected photos and videos, extract information from physically damaged devices, and perform deep scans of your system to extract data file by file and block by block.

It’s easy to use, and the Home, Professional, and Premium plans are competitively priced. It provides a good mix of recovery tools and is an all-round winner in the hard drive data recovery and file recovery spaces.

Ontrack EasyRecovery: The competition

Arcserve UDP and MiniTool Data Recovery are two popular alternatives to Ontrack EasyRecovery. Both come with comprehensive file recovery options for events such as accidental deletion, virus attack, and disk failure. Arcserve is more geared toward business clients, and it is great at data recovery in environments that use large volumes of data. It is also very effective at minimizing data loss when it comes to cloud applications.

MiniTool is designed more for at-home or small-business use than it is for corporate settings, and the highest tier plan is, in fact, called Personal Ultimate, with a pricing scheme that changes with the duration of your license and not with any additional features or functionality.

Of the three, Arcserve is the best option for enterprise-grade data recovery, while MiniTool can only be used in private or home settings and EasyRecovery provides a great middle-ground for individuals and small or medium-sized businesses.

Ontrack EasyRecovery is one of the best data recovery software applications available on the market. To see how it fares against the competition, head on over to our Best data recovery software buying guide.