These Prime Day portable projectors are ready to replace your 4K TV

There are some really great Prime Day deals on portable projectors on Amazon US and Amazon UK today, so if you've been scrolling through the TV deals despairing at the price of the really big models then a projector is an excellent alternative: all you need is a wall or similarly flat surface and the projector will create an absolutely massive display for a fraction of what you'd spend on a really big TV.

Let's start with the US Prime Day deal first. Anker's excellent Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector is down to just $399 (was $579) (opens in new tab). It's a 200 Ansi Lumen 720p projector capable of creating a display of up to 100 inches, and with Wi-Fi and thousands of apps it's a home or outdoor entertainment powerhouse. In our Nebula Capsule II review we gave it four and a half stars, praising its great design, Android TV interface and portability. It "might well be the best portable projector the company has ever built," we concluded.

Meanwhile on Amazon UK the XGMI Halo Portable Projector is £495 (was £699) (opens in new tab). In our XGIMI Halo review we said it was "the ultimate home theater on the go" with a superbly bright light, great portability and wide feature set. It was already very affordable for a native 1080p projector and now it's an even better buy.

A portable projector isn't going to deliver the same picture quality as the best 4K TVs, but then it doesn't cost serious amounts of money either. The more affordable end of the market is more about screen size than resolution, and a 720p or 1080p projector will happily deliver the goods for big-screen entertainment indoor and out. Many portable projectors also include built-in speakers, which means there's one thing less to carry and connect when you're setting up outdoors.

In addition to the display resolution it's important to look at the brightness when you're considering a portable speaker: the brighter the lamp the better it'll cope in daylight. There's inevitably a trade-off between the brightness of the display and the amount of energy it uses, so you may find a slightly less bright model will have more stamina for longer events such as movie marathons. Of course that's not an issue when you're plugged into power, in which case the more brightness the better.

