The swish Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are 20% off for the holidays

Smart glasses have left the world of sci-fi fantasy and are now slowly becoming an everyday reality. One of the first significant steps forward is the futuristic Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses - and if you want a taste of what's possible with the tech then you can now get a pair for 20% off when buying directly from Ray-Ban (opens in new tab).

For those in the US, that means a pair now falls from $299 to $239.20. Meanwhile, those in the UK can also pay £239.20 instead of the usual price of £299. Different styles and lenses cost slightly more.

The Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses are made in collaboration with Meta, so the clear emphasis so far is on social media and courting that influencer lifestyle. In our four-star review, we found them to be a sleek intro to the tech and a competent stepping stone toward more ambitious AR glasses.

Features include a dual 5MP camera that can be used to take photos and capture video all from a first-person perspective. Touch and voice controls allow you to do this with ease, as well as make calls, send messages, pause music, and more. While the open-ear speakers allow you to listen to tracks or chat with those around you without the need to remove the glasses.

Ray-Ban's involvement means you can choose between three different design styles - including Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor - as well as multiple different lenses. All of them currently have that 20% discount until January 8 - plus you get free shipping for a limited time.

We're expecting more offers over the next couple of weeks as the Christmas sales continue to roll on in the US and the Boxing Day sales get underway in the UK. Stick with TechRadar as we share all the best deals on everything from appliances to laptops and TVs.

