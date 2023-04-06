The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s AU$650 discount has us flipping out

So you want a smartphone that feels like a flip phone from the 2000s? Me too.

I think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the perfect handset to fill that niche, and right now, there’s a massive 43% discount on the device. I’m seriously tempted to abandon my iPhone and snap it up for the discounted price of AU$849, which is the cheapest I’ve ever seen it.

Retro is in. From vinyl to film cameras, old school tech is making a comeback, especially among Gen Z. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gives the best of new and old – you won’t miss out on modern luxuries of a recent handset, such as a touch screen, but will still get that nostalgic convenience of a clamshell phone.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty darn attractive and comes in a bunch of beautiful colour options – Bora purple especially caught my eye. However, I admit looks and nostalgia are not enough to justify spending AU$849 on a brand new phone, but that's not all the Flip 4 has on offer.

It houses a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen when unfolded, although this isn't quite the same as the tablet-like experience you’d get from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the Z Flip 4's display does offer some big improvements on its Galaxy Z Flip 3 predecessor, offering 20% more durability and the ability to repel minor scratches. So while the concept of a folding touch screen can be scary, Samsung has made efforts here to keep the display crack-free, even on the crease.

This phone is ideal for someone who wants something small and portable, but will still give you the full smartphone experience. That's right, the Flip 4 doesn’t skimp on performance. It carries the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a promise from Samsung for a minimum of 4-years worth of Android OS updates as well.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 drop to. It’s only been out since August last year, so you’d be saving 43% on a handset that’s only 8 months into its lifecycle. If you’re looking for a compact handset that’ll give you some 2000s nostalgia, then this deal is definitely worth picking up.

This deal won't be around for long, so if you're looking for a new handset, now's the perfect time to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. For even more deals, check out our best Aussie tech deals page for regular bargains.