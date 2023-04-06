The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s AU$650 discount has us flipping out

So you want a smartphone that feels like a flip phone from the 2000s? Me too.
I think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the perfect handset to fill that niche, and right now, there’s a massive 43% discount on the device. I’m seriously tempted to abandon my iPhone and snap it up for the discounted price of AU$849, which is the cheapest I’ve ever seen it.
Retro is in. From vinyl to film cameras, old school tech is making a comeback, especially among Gen Z. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gives the best of new and old – you won’t miss out on modern luxuries of a recent handset, such as a touch screen, but will still get that nostalgic convenience of a clamshell phone.
Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty darn attractive and comes in a bunch of beautiful colour options – Bora purple especially caught my eye. However, I admit looks and nostalgia are not enough to justify spending AU$849 on a brand new phone, but that's not all the Flip 4 has on offer.
It houses a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen when unfolded, although this isn't quite the same as the tablet-like experience you’d get from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the Z Flip 4's display does offer some big improvements on its Galaxy Z Flip 3 predecessor, offering 20% more durability and the ability to repel minor scratches. So while the concept of a folding touch screen can be scary, Samsung has made efforts here to keep the display crack-free, even on the crease.
This phone is ideal for someone who wants something small and portable, but will still give you the full smartphone experience. That's right, the Flip 4 doesn’t skimp on performance. It carries the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a promise from Samsung for a minimum of 4-years worth of Android OS updates as well.
This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 drop to. It’s only been out since August last year, so you’d be saving 43% on a handset that’s only 8 months into its lifecycle. If you’re looking for a compact handset that’ll give you some 2000s nostalgia, then this deal is definitely worth picking up.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) |
AU$1,499 AU$849 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$650)
Bringing back the clamshell phone wasn’t an easy feat with touch screen handsets dominating the smartphone landscape, but Samsung has done it once again. The Flip 4 is just AU$849 at Amazon right now, nabbing a huge AU$650 off its regular price. Available in black (opens in new tab), blue (opens in new tab), purple (opens in new tab) and pink (opens in new tab) at this price, the 256GB (opens in new tab) and 512GB (opens in new tab) options also score a discount of over 40%, if you need a bit more storage.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has also come down to just AU$899 directly from Samsung (opens in new tab), plus if you have an eligible handset to trade in, you can save even more and pick it up from as low as AU$649. Additionally, you can also save on the Bespoke edition, which will let you customise the colour combination of your new phone (starting from AU$1,037.40 for 256GB)
- JB Hi-Fi also has AU$600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab), bringing it down to AU$899 as well.
This deal won't be around for long, so if you're looking for a new handset, now's the perfect time to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. For even more deals, check out our best Aussie tech deals page for regular bargains.
