Snap up these Philips Hue smart light bulbs for (almost) their lowest price ever

The best smart light bulbs are a simple and affordable way to kick start your smart home, but as you’ll probably need several bulbs for each room they can be a pricey purchase – so a good smart lighting deal is always welcome.

Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulb three-pack in the US, reducing it to $99.00 from $134.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart light bulb kit – it dropped to just $89.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still a good deal and is worth snapping up. (Not in the US? Scroll down to find the best deals in your region.)

Today's best Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulb deal in the US

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulb three-pack: $134.99 $99.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than $35 off the cost of this smart light bulb, which has an A19 Edison Screw fitting. While this isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this smart light bulb, it still offers good value and it won’t last long – so if you’re looking for a smart light bulb we suggest you grab this deal now. View Deal

Smart light bulbs can be switched on or off from your smartphone, and you can also adjust the brightness and even choose to illuminate the bulb in one of millions of colors.The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulb is no exception.

You can also create ‘lighting scenes’ by illuminating several smart bulbs in one room – for example in ceiling fittings and side lamps – in different shades and ensure one-tap access in the Philips Hue app.

These Philips Hue smart bulbs use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone, which makes them easy to set-up but means you can only control the bulbs in the same room as your smartphone. However an optional Philips Hue Hub, which costs $59.95 , will allow you to control the bulbs even when you’re not at home.

More smart light bulb deals