Save 50% on mobile and PC protection with Trend Micro's new online security deal

When it comes to choosing online security, picking a plan with a wide range of security features might normally mean that the price bar rises up. The good news is that you won't have to invest the big bucks to have top-notch protection with Trend Micro's latest price cut.

Usually costing $89.95 for a one-year subscription, Trend Micro Maximum Security now comes with a 44% discount dropping to just $49.95 (opens in new tab) for a full protection of up to five devices at once.

But that's not all. TechRadar readers now have the chance to lower this already bargain offer with a further 10% off by simply adding the exclusive discount code techradar10 at the checkout. With a total saving of about $45, one year of protection for up to five smartphones and PCs falls right down below the $45-mark.

The Maximum Security package comes with an array of security features and tools to protect your devices from viruses, ransomware, online scams and malicious websites while providing you with the extra security of Trend Micro's Password Manager software.

For more details about this tempting offer and a closer look to all the features included with the Trend Micro Maximum Security plan, keep scrolling below.

Exclusive Trend Micro Maximum Security deal:

(opens in new tab) Trend Micro Maximum Security 1 year: save 50% | $89.95 $44.99 w/ code techradar10 (opens in new tab)

Already reduced from $89.95 to $49.95 for an annual subscription, TechRadar readers can get a further 10% discount adding the exclusive code techradar10 into the promo box at the checkout. Maximum protection for up to five devices at once will cost you just about $45 for one whole year.

How good is Trend Micro Maximum Security?

When it comes to selecting the best antivirus and online security software, Trend Micro may not be the first name you think of - despite having a 30-year history in the cybersecurity game!

But in industry-leading lab testing, it's right up there with the most watertight services around. Take the most recent real-world testing, for example, from trusted testing lab AV-Comparatives. Trend Micro demonstrated a 100% record on both PC and mobile (opens in new tab).

While over at AV-Test (opens in new tab), the results were similarly impressive. On Windows 10, Mac and Android, Trend Micro scored the maximum 6 out of 6 for protection, performance and usability.

(Image credit: Trend Micro)

(opens in new tab)

Trend Micro Maximum Security features

Covering up to five devices with a single subscriptin - your choice of Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chromebook - here's a sample of the features you get with the Trend Micro Maximum Security suite:

Laptop security: full protection for your Windows, Mac and Chromebook device against ransomware, viruses, and dangerous websites.

Mobile security: prevent malicious apps, ransomware, unprotected Wi-Fi, and dangerous websites from infecting both your Android and iOS smartphone.

Password Manager: say goodbye to vulnerable passwords and keylogging malware, measuring password strength and keeping these secure.

Anti-scam tool: enhanced protection against internet or email scams, and from fraudulent websites attempting to steal your financial and personal data when shopping and banking online.

Performance optimization: helps you to identify and fix common problems with your system that may be slowing down your devices.