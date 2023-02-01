Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 deal: save up to $1,000 and get $150 in free credit

The latest Galaxy Unpacked event has wrapped up and the newest Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones took centre stage. Looking to buy one? Well, Samsung currently has some of the best preorder deals with trade-in rebates of up to $1,000, free storage upgrades and store credit up to the value of $100.

However, as a little sweetener, readers of TechRadar (and a limited few other sites) also get an extra $50 credit on top when buying any of the new handsets. This deal applies to both unlocked devices or if you sign up with a carrier at the same time such as T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T.

So, for example, if the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has caught your eye, then you can pick it up for as little as $699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in and get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. Then, you get a total of $150 in credit to spend at the Samsung store through our exclusive deal on the flagship handset. Altogether, that's a whopping $830 saving.

The extra credit is a nice little bonus you can put towards some Galaxy Buds, a Galaxy Watch, or any other accessories to go with your brand-new phone.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer you'll have to go through to the Samsung site from one of our exclusive links below. This is a limited-time deal, too, so you've got until February 16 in order to secure it. And we don't expect it to be beaten after the preorder window either so now's the time to buy.

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deals

Whether you're after the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus, you can save up to $620 on an unlocked device through our exclusive preorder deal. Simply trade in an eligible device for up to $350 off, plus you get a free storage upgrade to 256GB, $100 in store credit and an extra $50 on top with our bonus. A number of carrier options are also available through Samsung with larger trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on specific monthly plans. These also come with double storage and store credit of $100 in total after our $50 bonus.

TechRadar readers can buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from the manufacturer and save up to $830. As well as up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, you also get a free storage upgrade to 512GB and store credit of $150 with the exclusive bonus. Options to buy with a carrier are also available that can drop the price as low as $199.99 with a trade-in and eligible monthly plan. Plus, you get $120 in store credit with our bonus and the free storage upgrade.

Need some more info before you make your decision? We've got you covered. You can check out our early impressions of the new handsets.

See our thoughts on the most affordable option in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review for the improvements in the bigger version, and there's our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review to help you decide whether the priciest handset is worth the upgrade. Expect our full reviews soon.

Remember, these exclusive preorder deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 range will be live until February 16 so there is time to wait for our official verdict. Just don't wait too long and miss out on what is sure to be the best offer on the new handsets until much later in the year.