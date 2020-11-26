Philips Sonicare Black Friday toothbrush deal will turn your full-price frown upside down

Brush you way to a smile with a Philips Sonicare Black Friday toothbrush deal – the electric toothbrush series is now on sale, and we're highlighting the three best deals.

Amazon has discounts off these rechargeable Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, which we think are the best money can buy in the lead up to Black Friday.

The premium Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 is now a good deal under $200, a tidy saving of $60; while the more affordable Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 is on sale for just $59, saving you a tidy $30. You'll also find many Philips Sonicare brushes come in multiple colors, giving you some extra choices in how you keep your teeth white.

If you've never experienced the feeling of electric toothbrush-clean teeth, then you've been missing out. It's like having your teeth professionally cleaned after a visit to the dentist. And if the price of an electric toothbrush has put you off from upgrading in the past — and they are kinda pricy — then this deal is worth looking at.

Although the official Amazon Black Friday sale hasn't started quite yet, that hasn't stopped early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from dropping on Amazon.

Just don't snooze. Some of these deals may wrap up at the end of the day on Nov 27 at 3am EST.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (rose gold): $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on this Philips electric toothbrush. The brush supports multiple intensity settings and has modes for cleaning, whitening, gum health, and a deep clean. It also includes a special glass for charging the brush in. A connected app can give you real time feedback on your brushing

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (black): $99.99 $89.79 at Amazon

Save over $10 on this Philips electric toothbrush. Features three brush modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care, a pressure sensor which warns you if you're cleaning to hard, and a timer to help you clean for the recommended amount of time.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 rechargeable electric toothbrush (white): $89.99 $59.97 at Amazon

Save over $30 on this Philips electric toothbrush. It offers a basic charging stand for when you need to top up its 14-day battery. With three cleaning modes and a pressure sensor, it can help you keep your teeth clean at a more affordable price.

