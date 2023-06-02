Dyson Airwrap gets a AU$250 discount so you can style your hair for less

The Dyson Airwrap is one of the most coveted hair stylers on the market and it hardly ever gets a discount... at any retailer, and only during massive sales like Black Friday. Last November, the Airwrap was going for a little over AU$700 for the Complete package, available directly from Dyson and some other major retailers.
Now it's under the AU$700 mark! For AU$699, you can get the Airwrap Complete in two colourways directly from Dyson.
That is a pretty decent saving and we suspect it's going to prove really popular. So you'd better hurry if you really want to get your hands on an Airwrap, and treat yourself or a loved one to gorgeous tresses.
Was:
AU$949
Now: AU$699 at Dyson
Overview: This hair styler can dry and style your hair without using excessive heat. Taking a leaf out of what makes F1 cars go fast, Dyson has harnessed the Coanda effect to allow air to move along contours to create waves and curls. This makes it easy to style your hair without too much damage, dryness and frizz.
Key features: 1,300w power, three temperature settings, eight attachments, lightweight, available for different hair lengths.
Product launched: Originally launched 2018; refreshed 2022.
Price history: It's rare to see discounts on the Airwrap styler. It was down to AU$714 for Black Friday 2022 (November last year) at Sephora and has typically been full price most of the year. Last year, a refurbished Airwrap could be had for AU$510 on eBay, but besides that, Dyson typically only offers a bonus gift worth about AU$99 with this styler.
Price comparison: Myer: AU$699 | The Good Guys: AU$699
Review consensus: The Airwrap definitely is a worthwhile tool if you style your hair a lot. It causes far less damage to hair as it doesn't use direct heat, but hot air instead. That said, it doesn't suit every hair type. And it requires a little practise to get used to using it.
TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
All buying options:
Airwrap Complete Long in Fuchsia/Nickel
Airwrap Complete Long in Prussian Blue/Copper
Airwrap Complete in Vinca Blue/Rosé
Airwrap Complete in Prussian Blue/Copper
Airwrap Complete in Fuchsia/Nickel
Buy it if: If you want to achieve a glamorous look without a lot of effort and, more importantly, without needing different tools for each look. Also consider it if your hair is getting damaged by using tools such as curlers and hair straighteners that employ direct heat.
Don't buy if: The Airwrap won't work for everyone. If you have tightly curled hair, or Type 4, you won't be able to do much. And, if you don't need to use it regularly, it might be cheaper to buy a curling wand and a straightener separately.