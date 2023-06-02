Dyson Airwrap gets a AU$250 discount so you can style your hair for less

Dyson Airwrap Complete

Was: AU$949

Now: AU$699 at Dyson

Overview: This hair styler can dry and style your hair without using excessive heat. Taking a leaf out of what makes F1 cars go fast, Dyson has harnessed the Coanda effect to allow air to move along contours to create waves and curls. This makes it easy to style your hair without too much damage, dryness and frizz.

Key features: 1,300w power, three temperature settings, eight attachments, lightweight, available for different hair lengths.

Product launched: Originally launched 2018; refreshed 2022.

Price history: It's rare to see discounts on the Airwrap styler. It was down to AU$714 for Black Friday 2022 (November last year) at Sephora and has typically been full price most of the year. Last year, a refurbished Airwrap could be had for AU$510 on eBay, but besides that, Dyson typically only offers a bonus gift worth about AU$99 with this styler.

Price comparison: Myer: AU$699 | The Good Guys: AU$699

Review consensus: The Airwrap definitely is a worthwhile tool if you style your hair a lot. It causes far less damage to hair as it doesn't use direct heat, but hot air instead. That said, it doesn't suit every hair type. And it requires a little practise to get used to using it.

TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

All buying options:

Airwrap Complete Long in Fuchsia/Nickel

Airwrap Complete Long in Prussian Blue/Copper

Airwrap Complete in Vinca Blue/Rosé

Airwrap Complete in Prussian Blue/Copper

Airwrap Complete in Fuchsia/Nickel

Buy it if: If you want to achieve a glamorous look without a lot of effort and, more importantly, without needing different tools for each look. Also consider it if your hair is getting damaged by using tools such as curlers and hair straighteners that employ direct heat.

Don't buy if: The Airwrap won't work for everyone. If you have tightly curled hair, or Type 4, you won't be able to do much. And, if you don't need to use it regularly, it might be cheaper to buy a curling wand and a straightener separately.