Black Friday is my chance to get the MacBook deal I've waited for all year

While Black Friday deals are always a great way to save money on pricey tech, this is a particularly exciting time for those of us looking to upgrade to a new MacBook. We’ve been waiting all year for MacBook Pro deals to hit, and after some scouting we’ve found some great offers, like this MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop, down from $1,999.99 to just $1,599 at Best Buy, (opens in new tab) saving you $400.



In the UK, meanwhile, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop for £2,129, down from £2,399 which is a pretty decent drop for a big boy MacBook Pro ready to handle anything you can throw at it.

Refurbished MacBook deals can give you some of the best bang for your buck. In the US, this refurbished MacBook Pro 15.4-inch is down from $2,799,99 to just $1,899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you a mighty $900.

Today's best US Black Friday MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This huge early Black Friday deal at Best Buy brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest-ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

(opens in new tab) M1 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021): was $2,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best early discounts we've seen so far, four hundred bucks off the 16-inch model. This one uses the M1 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM, which makes it a bit more affordable than the super-premium models. $1,999 is a stellar price for this MacBook Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro): was $2,699 now $2,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is considered the premiere creative professional's device, and while it is still priced to match it's target audience, even the a professional graphic designer or sound engineer would like to save some money if they can. Fortunately, with this Best Buy deal, you can get the 16GB memory an 1TB storage model for a whopping $500 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another great $400 discount from Best Buy, this time on the mid-range 14-inch model of the 2021 M1 MacBook Pro Space Gray. If you want an Apple laptop that's capable but not too chunky and won't break the bank, this is a solid choice.

Today's best UK Black Friday MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2): was £1,349 now £1,195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In a bit of a twist, we're actually seeing some discounts on the new M2 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro! It's not the hugest price cut, but we're stoked to see an M2 MacBook Pro go on sale this Black Friday, so if you're after a lightweight professional laptop that will stand the test of time, this is the one to pick.

(opens in new tab) M1 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021): was £2,399 now £2,129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a big-boy MacBook Pro, the 16-inch model from last year with the M1 Pro chip has a modest discount right now. That big screen is perfect for creative work or office productivity, so keep an eye on the pricing of this one. Already we've seen a decent price cut ahead of Black Friday, and it's a very good choice for content creators. For most people, however, it's overkill, and you'd be better off with the cheaper MacBook Air.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M1 Pro): was £1,898 now £1,749 at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

You can snag one of the most powerful creative workstations on the market today with the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip right now for £149 off the retail price at Laptops Direct. In addition to the powerful new Apple silicon, you also get 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage to help power through those creative workloads like video editing and animation.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2): was £1,348 now £1,199.97 at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

New and improved for 2022, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect balance between performance and portability, especially thanks to the new Apple M2 chip under the lid. This is the entry-level configuration, so you'll also be getting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but this is more than enough for the professional on the go, but be quick, this deal is selling out fast!

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals