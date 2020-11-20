Beat the Black Friday rush with these amazing deals on some of the best SSDs

If you’re looking to pick up an SSD this Black Friday, why not beat the rush with these amazing Amazon deals on SK Hynix Gold SSDs.

Over at the retailer, you can pick up the SK Hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD - the company's fastest SSD to date - for just $134.99 with a 15% of coupon.

Not only is it the fastest SK Hynix SSD yet, but the P31 Gold is also world’s first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSD and boasts best-in-class read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s.

The drive is also a reliable choice for gamers whose PCs must support long hours of gameplay, as well as professional creators and designers. The SSD's reliability has been tested and validated through 1,000 hours of high-temperature operating life tests (HTOL) with mean time between failures (MTBF) reaching 1.5 million hours. The SSD also comes with a five-year warranty included.

SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB Internal SSD $134.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently offering the fastest SK Hynix SSD ever for just $134.99 with a 15% off coupon. The internal SSD also the world’s first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSD and boasts best-in-class read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. View Deal

If you’re after something even cheaper, the SATA variant of the SK Hynix Gold S31 has also been given the early Black Friday treatment. The 1TB drive can currently be picked up for just $109.99 – a massive $40 saving compared to its original price of $159.99.

Although more affordable, this drive offers sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s, making it 10 times faster than HDDs. The Gold S31 SSD is also based on a 72-layer 3D TLC NAND manufacturing process, making it a great SSD for any PC builder or upgrade.

The SSD also ships with a five-year warranty included, although with superior reliability and stability, it’s sure to last.

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA Internal SSD $154.99 $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking to beat the Black Friday rush, Amazon is offering $40 off this SK Hynix Gold S31 SSD. This best-in-class drive offers impressive equential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s and ships with a five year warranty. View Deal

Not in the US? Here are some regional deals on the SK Hynix Gold S31.