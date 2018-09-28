Audible memberships: How much do they cost?

Owned by Amazon, Audible offers one of the largest selections of audiobook libraries online. With apps available for iOS, Android, and Windows devices, just about anyone can access this library once they sign up for a membership. Additionally, members get access to other audio content like Audible Originals and Audible's library of ad-free audio shows.

But how much does a membership cost? Audible offers two different membership types, Gold and Platinum, which we detail below. Fortunately, you can try either level out for free for the first 30 days, which includes one free audiobook. And if you decide Audible just isn't for you, cancel your membership at anytime.

Audible Gold Membership | $14.95 per month

For $14.95 (or $149.50 per year), you can sign up for Audible's Gold Membership, which gives you one credit good for one audiobook per month. Each month, you also get two Audible Originals, a series of original content conceived and created by Audible using well-known writers and actors. Additionally, you get access to Audible's audio shows, the ability to exchange audiobooks you don't want, and a discount of 30% off audiobooks additional to your plan.View Deal

Audible Platinum Membership | $22.95 per month

If the one audiobook included in the Gold Membership isn't enough for you, then you'll want to step up to the Platinum Memberships, which, for $22.95 per month or $229.50 per year, gives you credits for two titles per month. And if you happen to not use all your credits, you can rollover up 10 credits per month. You get all the other benefits of the Gold Membership too, including the Audible Originals access. View Deal