AMD Ryzen 7 2700X price slashed by $69 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is a little over a year old at this point, but that doesn't mean it's not worth your time – especially when you can get it for as little as $259 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

That's right, you can score a whopping $69 off on the AMD Ryzen 2nd generation flagship on Amazon – bringing the price down to $259.

The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is an 8-core, 16-thread processor based on the 12nm Zen+ process. You can get boost speeds up to 4.3GHz, which across 8 cores translates into a ton of performance.

It's true that in the face of the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X it doesn't look too great anymore – the new 12-core chip is nearly twice as fast, but at just $259 you're only paying half as much for the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

Just keep in mind that if you go for this processor deal, you're going to have to supply your own graphics card, as there are no on-board graphics. But, hey, at least the included Wraith Spire cooler is good enough to get you through the day.

